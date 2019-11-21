Twitter rolls out support for tweet scheduling on its web app

Twitter is rolling out a new feature for its web app that allows users to schedule tweets. The feature is currently under experiment and is being rolled out to a small subset of Twitter users.

Scheduling tweets has been a feature available on the standalone Tweetdeck app. Twitter now plans to expand the feature to its main website as well. The company stated that it is currently ‘experimenting with bringing one of Tweetdeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter’. A broader release is expected to occur in a few months.



Tweet scheduling on https://t.co/8FModRv1sl? Yes please! Starting today, we’re experimenting with bringing one of @TweetDeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter. Tell us what you think if you’re part of the experiment. pic.twitter.com/4pI9xrbPEP

— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) November 20, 2019

If you are a part of Twitter's early beta, you can head to Twitter’s website to try the feature. To schedule a tweet on the website, type a tweet like you usually do and click on the three dots in the bottom bar. The option will allow you to schedule the tweet for a specific date, time and even the timezone.