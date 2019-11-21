App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter rolls out support for tweet scheduling on its web app

Scheduled tweets has been a feature available on the standalone Tweetdeck app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Twitter is rolling out a new feature for its web app that allows users to schedule tweets. The feature is currently under experiment and is being rolled out to a small subset of Twitter users. 

Scheduling tweets has been a feature available on the standalone Tweetdeck app. Twitter now plans to expand the feature to its main website as well. The company stated that it is currently ‘experimenting with bringing one of Tweetdeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter’. A broader release is expected to occur in a few months.

If you are a part of Twitter's early beta, you can head to Twitter’s website to try the feature. To schedule a tweet on the website, type a tweet like you usually do and click on the three dots in the bottom bar. The option will allow you to schedule the tweet for a specific date, time and even the timezone.

It is currently unknown if the tweet scheduling feature will be exclusive to the website or if it will make its way to Twitter for iPhone and Twitter for Android. If the feature comes to Twitter for iPhone, it would be very handy as using Tweetdeck on iOS can be done only via a web browser.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Technology #Twitter

