Truecaller company launches Guardian, a free personal safety app for Android and iOS users

Truecaller developer has launched a new personal safety app called Guardian. The app comes with several safety features that can help you connect with your loved ones and authorities during the time of an emergency.

The Guardian app launched by Truecaller developers is the company’s second app. It is a personal safety app where you can add your family, friends, community guardians, and authorities to your list of emergency contacts. During a situation when you feel unsafe, you can tap on the “Emergency” button. The app will then share your location with the selected Guardians. It is up to you whether you want to accept help from community guardians who are in your vicinity at the time of the emergency. The company is also working on a feature where you can get help from local law enforcement through the app - so that you can get assistance in the shortest span of time.

When in normal mode, the app will share your location intermittently while preserving battery life.

If you are a Truecaller user, you can sign-in using a single tap. For non-Truecaller users, you will need to verify your phone number using an OTP or by giving a miss call.

Truecaller states that it will not share any personal information with any third party apps for commercial use, including its own Truecaller app. The app is available for a free download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. All features of Truecaller Guardian are free to use and do not feature ads or a premium tier.