Today in AI: Paralysed-man undergoes AI-infused surgery, tips on identifying fake images and more

Paralysed US man regains movement and sensation after miraculous 'AI-infused' surgery

Keith Thomas, 45, is a “pioneer” case for AI-infused surgeries to treat or cure diseases like blindness, deafness, ALS, seizures, cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s, experts at Manhasset’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research said.





“This is the first time a paralysed person is regaining movement and sensation by having their brain, body and spinal cord electronically linked together,” said Chad Bouton, a professor at Feinstein’s Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine, told The Post.



Thomas had suffered a broken neck and damaged portions of his spine while diving into a friend’s pool in Montauk, in 2020. He was told that he will never be able to move below his neck.



Some tips to identify AI-faked images

AI algorithms have trouble accurately recreating fine details, look for disparities in textures and patterns.





In this world of AI, where it is becoming difficult to differentiate between humans and machines, it’s necessary to stay alert and check the veracity of images.



Today is not the age to trust anything and everything available online. To find out if the image is original or fake, make sure you pay close attention to the details of the image.



Photoshop's Generative Expand will complete your images using AI

The feature allows you to expand beyond the original dimensions of a picture by adding AI-generated content.

