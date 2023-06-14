Today in AI: Meta says Generative AI is already outdated, Tech Mahindra CEO vows to build AI tool & more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Meta guru says ChatGPT-style AI is out-of-date

"Today AI and machine learning really sucks. Humans have common sense, machines don't," Yann LeCun told reporters at a Meta launch event in Paris.





The chief scientist for Facebook-owner Meta on June 13 said that generative artificial intelligence (AI), the technology behind ChatGPT, was already at a dead end, instead promising new AI resembling human rationality.



LeCun spoke as Meta announced its latest AI project -- called image-based Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture, or JEPA. The project seeks to move beyond ChatGPT-like generative AI and give machines the ability to conceptualise abstract ideas and not just regurgitate what exists online.



Tech Mahindra CEO takes up challenge to build India's own AI tool, says 'important for nation building'

His latest statement followed his response to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s comments indicating that India is not ready to try and build an AI tool like ChatGPT.





Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani is all for an AI push. He believes it is not artificial intelligence, but "augmented intelligence" that will help the company “push the frontiers of technology for nation building”.



“Tech Mahindra’s AI think-tank is in action already. We will work with academia and government to figure out how we can ‘apply’ human and machine intelligence to boost innovation and transform India, one industry at a time,” he added.



Microsoft adds voice chat support for Bing AI on desktop

To start with, Microsoft supports five languages for voice chat with more on the way.

