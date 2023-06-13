Tech Mahindra CEO takes up challenge to build India's own AI tool, says 'important for nation building'

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani is all for an AI push. He believes it is not artificial intelligence, but "augmented intelligence" that will help the company “push the frontiers of technology for nation building”.

Gurnani, on June 13, took to Twitter to reiterate that he is up for the challenge to build a ChatGPT-like AI tool. He wrote: “To all those who are asking, yes, the challenge is on. The purpose of this challenge is not one-upmanship or competition or headline hunting. It is a challenge to ourselves -- to push the frontiers of technology for nation building. I’ve always believed that AI is not “artificial” intelligence –- it is augmented intelligence.”

“Tech Mahindra’s AI think tank is in action already. We will work with academia and government to figure out how we can ‘apply’ human and machine intelligence to boost innovation and transform India, one industry at a time,” he added.

The tweet followed his response to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s comments indicating that India is not ready to try and build an AI tool like ChatGPT. During his recent visit to India, while undertaking a six-nation tour, Sam Altman said that it is “hopeless” for Indian firms to try competing with them. He made this statement in response to a question posed by former Google India boss Rajan Anandan, who wanted to understand how Indian startups could work towards creating models such as OpenAI.

The statement made headlines and shortly after, Gurnani accepted the “challenge” to build India’s own AI tool. The Tech Mahindra chief wrote on Twitter, “Dear Sam, from one CEO to another… CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.”

Earlier this year, he had said that the company’s investment into futuristic technology and timely upskilling of employees will make it “future ready” and added that he expects a resurgence of the IT services sector soon.