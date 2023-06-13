English
    Microsoft adds voice chat support for Bing AI on desktop

    To start with, Microsoft supports five languages for voice chat with more on the way.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
    (Representational Image)

    Microsoft has announced that it has added voice chat support to Bing AI on desktops. To start with, there is support for English, Japanese, French, German and Mandarin "with more languages on the way".

    Also Read | Microsoft Bing search engine surpasses 100 million active users, thanks to AI chatbot integration

    To use voice input, just press the microphone icon in the Bing AI chat box. This now brings the desktop version of Bing AI to parity with mobile version, which has had the option for voice input for a while.

    Microsoft acknowledged this by saying, "We know many of you love using voice input for chat on Mobile", and suggested a fun phrase to kick your voice input experiments off with, "How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”.

    Tongue twisters and voice inputs aren't the only way to communicate with Bing AI though; you can still use text prompts.

    Also Read | Microsoft to block AI rivals from using Bing search index

    Earlier this month, Microsoft increased the chat turns for the Bing AI bot to 30 from the earlier limit of 20 responses. They also increased the total number of turns per day to 300.

    first published: Jun 13, 2023 05:34 pm