English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Microsoft to block AI rivals from using Bing search index

    The company reportedly told two unnamed Bing-powered search engines that they cannot use the index as basis for their own AI chatbots

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft Bing)

    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft Bing)

    Microsoft has reportedly warned two search engines that use Bing's search index that it will cut off access to the index if they use it as a foundation for rival AI chatbots.

    As noted by The Verge, Microsoft licenses out the Bing search index to several engines including DuckDuckGo, Yahoo and more.

    Also Read | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s best career advice: ‘Don’t wait…’

    Bloomberg has reported that Microsoft has warned two unnamed search engines that they cannot use the index to feed data to their AI chatbots. If they continue to do so, Microsoft may even terminate their licence.

    While it is not clear which search engines have been warned, DuckDuckGo introduced its own GPT-based chatbot earlier this month.

    Related stories

    Also Read | Google and Microsoft are bringing AI to Word, Excel, Gmail and more. It could boost productivity for us and cybercriminals

    “We’ve been in touch with partners who are out of compliance as we continue to consistently enforce our terms across the board,” Microsoft said in a statement given to Bloomberg.

    “We’ll continue to work with them directly and provide any information needed to find a path forward.”

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Bing AI #Bing Search Index #Microsoft Bing #OpenAI
    first published: Mar 26, 2023 02:24 pm