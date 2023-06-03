English
    Microsoft increases Bing Chat turns to 30, total responses per day increased to 300

    Besides increasing the turns, Bing's AI Image creator is now available in all modes, and chat queries will now have more visual responses.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
    (Representational Image)

    Microsoft has increased the chat turns for its AI-based Bing chatbot to 30. A prompt and a response constitutes one turn. Previously, you were restricted to 20 responses from Bing Chat per conversation.

    The company has also increased the limit of total number of turns per day to 300. Microsoft said that this also applies to previous conversations in your chat history, you can now pick up any old conversation to continue where you left off.

    The Bing Image Creator, which uses AI to generate an image based on your prompts is now available in Precise and Balanced modes. The modes were introduced to the chatbot as a way to let users tailor the responses by the chatbot. The Image Creator was available only Creative mode before this.

    Chat queries will generate more visual responses, for example, a query on good summer vacation spots in India will now show images, along with links for more information on Bing Travel.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 3, 2023 11:29 am