Microsoft increases Bing Chat turns to 30, total responses per day increased to 300

(Representational Image)

Microsoft has increased the chat turns for its AI-based Bing chatbot to 30. A prompt and a response constitutes one turn. Previously, you were restricted to 20 responses from Bing Chat per conversation.

Also Read | 83% Indians would delegate as much work as possible to AI: Microsoft report

The company has also increased the limit of total number of turns per day to 300. Microsoft said that this also applies to previous conversations in your chat history, you can now pick up any old conversation to continue where you left off.



Good news, we've increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day. pic.twitter.com/S4bEP2lslq

— Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) June 1, 2023

The Bing Image Creator, which uses AI to generate an image based on your prompts is now available in Precise and Balanced modes. The modes were introduced to the chatbot as a way to let users tailor the responses by the chatbot. The Image Creator was available only Creative mode before this.

Also Read | Bill Gates says top AI agent poised to replace search, shopping businesses

Chat queries will generate more visual responses, for example, a query on good summer vacation spots in India will now show images, along with links for more information on Bing Travel.