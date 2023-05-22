English
    Bill Gates says top AI agent poised to replace search, shopping businesses

    Gates said it would disappoint him if Microsoft were not in the running

    May 22, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST
    Bill Gates (File image)

    Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's co-founder, on Monday said the technology race to win is development of the top artificially intelligent agent, poised to disrupt search-engine, productivity and online shopping businesses.

    Speaking at AI Forward 2023, an event in San Francisco hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and SV Angel, Gates said it would disappoint him if Microsoft were not in the running, though there was a 50% chance the top player to emerge will be a startup. He said Inflection AI, co-founded by entrepreneur Reid Hoffman, impressed him.

    May 22, 2023 11:31 pm