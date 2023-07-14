English
    Today in AI: Hollywood writers, actors go on strike, Study finds ChatGPT helps weaker writers and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
    Today in AI: Hollywood writers and actors go on strike, Study finds ChatGPT helps weaker writers and more

    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Why are Hollywood actors and writers on strike and what are their demands?


    Around 1,60,000 performers ceased work in Los Angeles, rendering actors unable to appear in films or even promote movies they have already completed.


    • The union also aims to protect actors from being replaced by digital replicas using artificial intelligence (AI) and computer-generated faces and voices.

    • To address concerns regarding the use of AI, the major studios offered a "ground-breaking proposal" that aimed to protect actors' digital likenesses and required their consent when digital replicas were used or alterations made. However, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' (AMPTP) offer was rejected by the SAG, deeming it unacceptable.

    New study says ChatGPT makes weak writers perform closer to more proficient ones


    The experiment consisted of 453 volunteers including professionals, marketers, managers, grant writers, and more.


    • Conducted by Whitney Zhang and Shakked Noy, economic PhD students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the study enlisted volunteers from various fields, including marketers, grant writers and college-educated professionals.

    • While the bot increased the quality output of weaker writers, it did little to help the better ones. Participants did not heavily edit or modify the text from the chatbot and small changes did not increase or decrease the score of better writers.

    Related stories

    Workers who train Google's Bard say they are overworked and underpaid


    Reports say that the workers are given minimal training and earn as less as $14 per hour.


    • The contractors are from companies such as Appen and Accenture, and are given minimal training to handle their workloads. These have become increasingly complex and larger as Google updates Bard.

    • Workers need to grade responses by the chatbot on a scale from "not at all helpful" to "extremely helpful". They also need to review how up-to-date the responses are.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 06:59 pm

