Workers who train Google's Bard say they are overworked and underpaid

Google uses third-party contractors who are paid as little as $14 per hour to train its OpenAI ChatGPT rival, Bard.

According to Bloomberg, who spoke with several contractors, workers are under extreme pressure to review answers by the AI chatbot, often in under three minutes.

The contractors are from companies such as Appen and Accenture, and are given minimal training to handle their workloads. These have become increasingly complex and larger as Google updates Bard.

"As it stands right now, people are scared, stressed, underpaid, don't know what's going on," an anonymous contractor told Bloomberg.

"And that culture of fear is not conducive to getting the quality and the teamwork that you want out of all of us."

Workers need to grade responses by the chatbot on a scale from "not at all helpful" to "extremely helpful". They also need to review how up to date the responses are.

In a statement shared with Business Insider, a Google spokesperson said that, "Human evaluation – from individuals internal and external to Google – is one of many approaches we use to improve our products."