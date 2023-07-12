English
    Google's head of AR quits the company citing 'unstable commitment'

    Mark Lucovsky is an industry veteran who has gained recognition for his work on Microsoft's Windows NT platform. He also worked at Meta as the head for its AR projects before landing at Google.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
    In June, Google reportedly axed plans for AR related hardware and chose to focus on software instead. (Image: Reuters)


    Google's head of software for augmented and mixed reality (AR & MR) devices, Mark Lucovsky, has announced that he has quit the company citing "recent changes in AR leadership", and Google's "unstable commitment and vision".


    In June, Google reportedly axed plans for AR related hardware and chose to focus on software instead. According to reports, Google was working on a follow-up to Google Glass codenamed "Iris" but following the departure of Clay Bavor, the company's head for the XR division, those plans were scrapped.

    Also read | Google abandons Gen-Z oriented chatbot app: Report

    Lucovsky is an industry veteran who has gained recognition for his work on Microsoft's Windows NT platform. He also worked at Meta as the head for its AR projects before landing at Google.

    As per his tweets, he is still not done with AR and is, "eager to explore opportunities that allow me to further advance Augmented Reality technology and its intersection with generative AI".

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #augmented reality #Google #Mixed Reality #virtual reality
    first published: Jul 12, 2023 02:22 pm