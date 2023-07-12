Google's head of AR quits the company citing 'unstable commitment'

Google's head of software for augmented and mixed reality (AR & MR) devices, Mark Lucovsky, has announced that he has quit the company citing "recent changes in AR leadership", and Google's "unstable commitment and vision".
I have decided to step away from my role at Google, where I was Senior Director of Engineering, responsible for OS and Software Platform for AR and XR devices. The recent changes in AR leadership and Google’s unstable commitment and vision have weighed heavily on my decision.
— mark lucovsky (@marklucovsky) July 10, 2023
Lucovsky is an industry veteran who has gained recognition for his work on Microsoft's Windows NT platform. He also worked at Meta as the head for its AR projects before landing at Google.
As per his tweets, he is still not done with AR and is, "eager to explore opportunities that allow me to further advance Augmented Reality technology and its intersection with generative AI".