Today in AI: Generative AI can transform customer service, How AI is transforming the car business and more

Generative AI can transform customer service: Sendbird's Shailesh Nalawadi

Generative AI is transforming customer service, targeted marketing and customer acquisition into a real-time two way conversation between the brand and its consumers.





A ChatGPT-powered chatbot can learn and understand all of the company's offers, terms and conditions, policies and the frequently asked questions (FAQs) and can then converse with customers like a real human, says Shailesh Nalawadi, head of product at Sendbird.



According to him, Indian companies are more adventurous in terms of pushing the boundaries of customer experience.



AI may not impact higher education segment much: Eruditus’ Ashwin Damera

Damera's remarks about the disruptive effects of AI coincide with the growing discourse on the influence of generative AI models such as ChatGPT in the global edtech sector. Prominent companies like Byju's, Coursera, and Khan Academy are embracing these models to enhance their services.





Co-founder and CEO of higher education and upskilling unicorn Eruditus, Ashwin Damera, said higher education and upskilling segments may not experience significant impact from the recent disruption caused by popular generative artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT, suggesting that tutoring platforms will be affected instead .



Moneycontrol had reported how Indian edtech firms were using ChatGPT, for a host of applications including grading, assessment, customer support and auditing purposes among others. However, edtech companies have also warned about the disadvantages of such generative AI models.



How chatbots, generative AI are transforming the car consumer experience

From fluid interactions to predictive maintenance and more, chatbots like ChatGPT offer a glimpse into what the future of automotive voice assistance holds.

