How Chatbots and Generative AI are transforming the car consumer experience

“We increasingly feel that we are a software company today” Mercedes-Benz India CEO Santosh Iyer tells me in a sit-down interview with Moneycontrol. In the US market, Mercedes-Benz is currently beta-testing ChatGPT as a voice assistant in its cars, using generative AI to serve complex voice command functions. Generative AI appears to be the new frontier of development on which car brands are hoping to differentiate themselves. “ChatGPT integration is in Beta stage at the moment and we want to gauge how we are able to increase customer experience by linking an additional AI tool. Within a year we’ll be able to understand if customers are rooting for an additional AI tool” says Iyer.

ChatGPT’s optional integration with existing operating systems may be a stop-gap measure at the moment, but it is telling of the role chatbots and generative AI are expected to play in the car consumer experience, going forward. In the case of Mercedes-Benz, ChatGPT will aid the brand’s existing MBUX voice assistant “Hey Mercedes”, carry out more complex tasks while recognising speech formats that are more natural and conversational. Tasks which can involve anything from pulling-up the menu of an approaching restaurant to asking for real-time navigation inputs. Eric Boyd, the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s AI platform has also stated that the chatbot will allow consumers to ask follow-up questions. ChatGPT integration is, at this point, optional for the 900,000 Mercedes-Benz customers in the US, even though their surroundings arguably allowing them to be more conversational with the car’s OS. But are Indian consumers really relying on a tool that could be a potential distraction? In my personal experience, I found the opposite to be true. On a weekend drive, with an 8-year-old nephew and a 4-year-old niece strapped to the backseat, I was taking on DJ duties while, also driving what was another German luxury SUV. Apple’s Siri, the only onboard chatbot, struggled to cater to the extensive list of cartoon theme song requests made by the children.

But the demands placed on chatbots far exceed those of pre-adolescent audiophiles. In a driving environment requiring constant vigilance like India, any action that requires you to take your hands off the wheel, however momentarily, can risk safety. Steering-mounted controls are now a staple across most vehicles, as are native voice command systems. But chatbots and generative AI is expected to play a much bigger role for car brands, especially when it comes to safety functions. “Chatbots, as they are integrated into automotive software, will play a big role in the advancement of ADAS functions” says Shailesh Saraph, the Global Head of ER&D at Tata Technologies. Essentially, chatbots like ChatGPT can democratise access to ADAS features, currently offered by premium cars or the top-end variants of mass market cars only. Features including active collision mitigation, lane assist, adaptive cruise control etc, can be made standard features thanks to ChatGPT. “If you want safety you have to minimise driver distraction. And the easiest way to minimise driver distraction is to operate the interface through voice commands. That’s where generative AI chatbots come in. They can have more complex interactions.” says Saraph whose work at Tata Technologies is helping the Tata Group’s automotive wing, Tata Motors fine-tune its own voice command function.

ChatGPTs ability to enhance human-vehicle communication means that you and the automotive brand are better equipped to prevent any malfunction. The function is essentially called “Predictive maintenance” according to Saraph. Iyer says that such an advanced human-machine interface helps the company preempt any mechanical or electrical issue. “If the customer has given us access, we are able to do a tele-diagnosis of the car. Here AI plays a role because the car can predict the failure and send advanced alerts to the customer and to us, at the back end. So we can tell the customer to get the car to the workshop and keep the parts prepared”.

Privacy Concerns

If there is a concern, it is around privacy. One of the main reasons automotive brands are going out of their way to create their own operating system, free of the dominance of big tech. “Our strategy is to come-up with our own MB OS operating system, " says Iyer, adding “It would be a game changer.” “However, on one side we have data privacy issues. So we want these features to exist only for those customers who opt for it. Even service reminders some people find intrusive. So the customer has a right to disable it.” he clarifies.

Should you opt for it, AI can also evaluate your driving. A notion that’s deplorable to most drivers. Except it can offer benefits too. “Insurance companies can customise the insurance brand for you. They can offer cheaper premium rates if you’re a better (read: safer) driver.” says Tapan Barman, co-founder of Mihup, a voice command system that has been integrated into the user interface found on Tata Motors vehicles. Mihup is also a third-party voice command app that OEMs can integrate with their own infotainment system. Unlike Siri, Alexa or Hey Google!, Mihup has one key advantage: It’s ability to recognise and interact in multiple Indian languages along with a mix of English and a regional language.

But the data accessible to AI, at any given time is immense. Even disconcerting. “Look at the ECU in the car in India, it’s around 10 while in a developed market the average car has 30 ECUs. The amount of data that is being generated in real time makes a difference. That kind of data to interpret and go on to do any real world feedback loop” says Shailesh Saraph. “People are worried about how their data is monetised, a lot of the car companies are looking to have their own OS. This concept of a software-defined vehicle is becoming very common.”

Beating Big Tech at its own game

For years now, Big Tech has held the global automotive industry in a vice-like grip, with conventional wisdom indicating that Silicon Valley is years ahead in terms of R&D. The perception has certainly benefited Tesla which is considered a front-runner in the autonomous driving space. Iyer dispelled this notion. “We are the only brand in the world to be certified Level 3 autonomous driving in the state of California. Even Tesla doesn’t have that. The perception is different for varied reasons but the fact is that Mercedes-Benz is the only automotive brand not running Beta versions of Level 3 autonomous cars.” he confirms.

However, the next step for all automotive brands is to come up with their own operating system. One that can interact with Google and Apple, but isn’t necessarily dependent on them. “We have announced that many of our new launches will be accompanied by our own operating system” says Iyer. Other than allowing Mercedes-Benz to offer greater control to the customer when it comes to data sharing, it also allows the brand to customise the user interface a lot better. “We have tied-up with Google to ensure that with our operating system the Google Map in a Mercedes-Benz system will look a lot different compared to any other car. Similarly be it music, be it any other application” says Iyer, confirming that having an OS tailor-made for the needs of a Mercedes-Benz customer is the main priority and something Apple and Google simply cannot offer. “The MB OS will be our strategic differentiator when it comes to in-car user experience” confirms Iyer.

It also allows car companies to better integrate their mechanical systems with the car’s software. Even for third party software services like Mihup, native OS is the way to go.

“The clear differentiator and strategy for us is ,of course, not just about building and supporting voice commands but also full automation. It’s not about addressing one or two functions like navigation or voice command, it’s about providing an end-to-end function which requires deep workflow integration with the work ecosystem.”says Barman. “If you want to control AC temperature, it’s not possible with a third-party, non-native voice assistance function. The Voice Assistant needs to evolve as a multi-voice assistant in your car. As a user you will have a choice and preference to use what we need. For example you want navigation and you prefer Google to navigate for you. It’ll pass through the resident voice engine and then switch to Google” he adds. In short, a native OS allows for greater privacy and the possibility of bypassing its own software, for those who prefer Google’s services. In short, offering the best of both worlds.

When it comes to a demographic as complex and varied as the one found across the Indian landscape, local OEMs have the opportunity to gain the upper-hand, according to Barman. Because creating a multi-linguistic voice command system could make all the difference, and collaborating with companies like Mihup, which has made considerable inroads in the vernacular voice assistant space, could be the way forward.

It would be truistic to say that AI is here to stay. The battlefield where all automotive wars will be fought will be a virtual one. “In the future we will see a lot of consolidation happening,” says Saraph. Mercedes-Benz may be ahead of the game, in customary fashion, but there are other brands following in its footsteps. General Motors is also in talks with Microsoft for ChatGPT integration. The use cases are endless. Don’t wish to go through the car’s manual? Ask ChatGPT. Need to know about the maintenance history of your recently purchased used car? Ask ChatGPT. Our cars are already much smarter than us. It’s only a matter of time before they do the talking.