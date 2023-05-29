Today in AI: ChatGPT lands lawyer in hot soup, Nvidia CEO bats for people with AI expertise and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

NYC-based Lawyer faces sanctions for citing fake cases generated by ChatGPT

Steven Schwartz from the law firm Levidow and Oberman used ChatGPT for assistance in writing a legal brief.





As reported by Engadget, the firm was suing Columbian airline Avianca on behalf of its client, Roberto Mata, who suffered an injury sustained from a serving cart while on the airline in 2019, claiming negligence by an employee. Schwartz filed a 10-page legal brief in which he cited multiple court decisions as citations, all of which turned out to be fake.



Schwartz said he, "greatly regrets" using ChatGPT and has vowed to never use it again, "without absolute verification of its authenticity".



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says people without AI expertise will be left behind

Huang, whose chip design company reached an all-time high on Friday fueled by huge demand from AI service providers, gave a commencement address on Saturday saying the new technology will transform the corporate landscape and change every single job.





“Agile companies will take advantage of AI and boost their position. Companies less so will perish,” the CEO told graduating students at the National Taiwan University in Taipei. “While some worry that AI may take their jobs, someone who’s expert with AI will.”



“In 40 years, we created the PC, Internet, mobile, cloud, and now the AI era. What will you create? Whatever it is, run after it like we did. Run, don’t walk,” he said. “Either you are running for food, or you are running from becoming food.”



Will AI signal a change in the HR industry?

Artificial Intelligence has altered how individuals interact with technology and how human resources professionals find and keep top talent.

