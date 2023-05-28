Will AI replace the 'human' component of HR?

Applied AI for Human Resources. (Photo: LinkedIn)

In light of human capital's growing importance, the technological setting in which businesses find and hire new employees has shifted. Digital Recruiting 3.0 is just getting started in businesses today.

People were the primary means of finding and hiring new employees until the mid-to late-1990s. In the past, people looking for work had to physically visit job boards or read about openings in newspapers and other print media. Applicants had to seek out the hiring establishment themselves after discovering a position of interest, then physically fill out and submit a paper application. The monotony of the procedure was due to its analogue character. It was too costly for businesses to reach the maximum number of qualified candidates with the full facts of the position and the broader context of the opportunity.

In the late 1990s: Digital recruiting 1.0

The original reach and richness frontier was crossed in the mid-to-late 1990s with the digitalisation of candidate and job information over the internet. Due to the lack of a requirement to print or send newspapers and the associated expenditures, early digital job boards like Monster.com (founded in 1994) could convey detailed job descriptions to thousands of potential employees for a low cost.

Began to rise from 2000-10: Digital recruiting 2.0

Ten years after the introduction of Digital Recruiting 1.0, Digital Recruiting 2.0 arose due to two significant shifts in the industry. The first was the emergence of companies like Indeed, which aggregated jobs from several online job boards. As a result, job seekers could see all the available positions across various job boards with a single search, and employers could find qualified individuals from all the job sites with a single posting. The emergence of online professional and social networking venues is the second fundamental change.

LinkedIn is one of the first and most established social media sites for professionals. LinkedIn, which debuted in 2003, is a social networking site that facilitates the creation of professional networks and communities of interest, the sharing of relevant information, and the giving and receiving of endorsements. Facebook debuted in 2004 and is among the earliest and most successful digital social sites. Facebook users can expand their social circles by adding their contacts as "friends", sharing their lives through status updates, photos, and other media, and leaving comments on their friends' posts. However, digital networks and exchange platforms may have little influence on digital recruiting.

A new beginning from 2010: Digital Recruiting 3.0

From 2010 to 2015, Digital Recruiting 2.0 reached maturity, and by 2015, discussions about Digital Recruiting 3.0 had moved beyond academic conferences and into practical applications. First, it's crucial to emphasize two results from Digital Recruiting 1.0 and 2.0 that become critical background pieces for this new phase before diving into an in-depth discussion of AI's potential benefits and applications to recruiting and the many hurdles.

What is Applicant Tracking System?

The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is only one example of an AI-powered tool that increasingly plays an essential role in recruitment. As a result, recruiters can save time and effort while still filling openings with qualified candidates. In other words, all stages of the hiring procedure, from sourcing to onboarding, are now handled by computers. Other artificial intelligence applications are also helpful for scheduling interviews and fielding candidate inquiries.

Some frequent uses of AI in the recruitment process are as below:

Robotic interrogation in the recruitment process

Bots, or robots, can now be programmed to perform in-person interviews as part of the selection procedure. These bots scan a candidate's soft skills and personality qualities using natural language processing (NLP) and interview analytics to determine if they are a good fit. As a result, recruiters may rest easy knowing that each candidate will have a similar experience during in-person interviews when using bots to conduct the interviews on their behalf.

AI-assisted background checks

Background checks on candidates are time-consuming and laborious, but they are just as crucial as a test of their skills. Ninety-two per cent of businesses verify applicants' backgrounds to lower their risk. AI has simplified and expedited the process, making it more effective and efficient. In addition, background checks enabled by AI can be trusted to be fair and confidential, safeguarding both the company and the applicants.

In reference checking

During the hiring process, both a candidate's references and their background are checked. However, it takes a lot of effort to contact each candidate's references and compile their information. By automating previously manual processes, AI-driven reference checks save recruiters time and effort. In addition, subtle reminders are sent to the references via email and questionnaire, and they can respond at their convenience.

Identifying talent gaps and assessing team strengths

Human resources departments at various companies are increasingly emphasising teams and filling in skill gaps. Using data analytics and scientific testing, recruiters can use AI to understand better team members' personalities and how that affects the team's overall performance. With AI, this procedure is now more effective and faster than any other HR department method.

While onboarding

AI ensures that companies offer a 24x7 onboarding process where AI-powered chatbots can respond to candidates' queries about the company and guide them through other crucial aspects of the onboarding process to help them settle in for work more quickly.

Conclusion

HR teams across the globe have adapted their people strategies in response to unprecedented change. Still, one thing is sure: technology is crucial to the success of our teams, organisations, and millions of job seekers. Recruiters may focus in the future on activities that involve networking with people and influencing their decisions. However, the human element is still essential and must be addressed in modern recruitment, although AI is transforming the traditional recruiter position.