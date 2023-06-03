This week in AI: ChatGPT lands lawyer in trouble; Nvidia and WPP team up for AI content engine, Microsoft increases Bing Chat limits and more

Representational Image

ChatGPT lands NYC-based lawyer in hot water for 'fake legal citations'

Steven Schwartz from the law firm Levidow and Oberman used ChatGPT for assistance in writing a legal brief.





As reported by Engadget, the firm was suing Columbian airline Avianca on behalf of its client, Roberto Mata, who suffered an injury sustained from a serving cart while on the airline in 2019, claiming negligence by an employee. Schwartz filed a 10-page legal brief in which he cited multiple court decisions as citations, all of which turned out to be fake.



Schwartz submitted an affidavit claiming he used ChatGPT to supplement research for his case, and said that he was, "unaware of the possibility," that the bot's content "could be false".



WPP and NVIDIA to build generative AI-enabled content engine

Tech giant NVIDIA and London-based advertising multinational WPP announced, via a release on May 29, that they are developing a content engine that harnesses NVIDIA Omniverse's technology and Generative AI to enable creative teams to produce high-quality commercial content.





The release claimed that the AI-enabled engine will be faster and create content more efficiently and at scale while staying fully aligned with a client’s brand-oriented requirements. The content engine developed by this partnership will enable the advertising firm's artists to integrate 3D content creation with generative AI.



The release also claims that the content engine is able to outperform current methods used in advertising to produce content, which require creatives to manually create hundreds of thousands of pieces of content using disparate data coming from disconnected tools and systems.



Snapchat has expanded upon the features of its in-app AI chatbot, My AI, for Snapchat+ members

The paid subscription now includes the option to send a photo to the AI, and get a generative image back from the bot.





Snapchat encourages you to try and send My AI, "Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing".



The company made it clear that the snaps you send the AI would be stored in the company servers, so you may want to hold off sending the bot anything personal or private.



One of the godfathers of AI says he is concerned about it falling into the wrong hands

Professor Yoshua Bengio, one of the three main pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence has joined the call for AI regulation.





Speaking with BBC, Bengio said that he feared the misuse of the technology in military hands and voiced his concern over the speed at which the technology is being developed, without proper regulation in place.



Professor Bengio said that he was worried that "bad actors" would gain control of the technology. "It might be military, it might be terrorists, it might be somebody very angry, psychotic," Bengio told BBC.



Microsoft increases Bing Chat turns to 30, total responses per day increased to 300

Besides increasing the turns, Bing's AI Image creator is now available in all modes, and chat queries will now have more visual responses.

