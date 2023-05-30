WPP and NVIDIA to build generative AI-enabled content engine

Jensen Huang the founder and CEO of NVIDIA showcased the engine in a demo during his COMPUTEX keynote address, illustrating how clients can work with teams at WPP to make large volumes of brand advertising content such as images or videos and experiences like 3D product configurators more bespoke according to the requirements of their brand.

Tech giant NVIDIA and London-based advertising multinational WPP announced, via a release on May 29, that they are developing a content engine that harnesses NVIDIA Omniverse's technology and Generative AI to enable creative teams to produce high-quality commercial content.

The release claimed that the AI-enabled engine will be faster and create content more efficiently and at scale while staying fully aligned with a client’s brand oriented requirements.

The content engine developed by this partnership will enable the advertising firm's artists to integrate 3D content creation with generative AI.

'Compelling content'

Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, showcased the engine in a demo during his COMPUTEX keynote address.

“With Omniverse Cloud and generative AI tools, WPP is giving brands the ability to build and deploy product experiences and compelling content at a level of realism and scale never possible before,” Huang said commenting on the collaboration.

Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, emphasised on how this new development will give the company an edge in the advertising industry.

“This new technology will transform the way that brands create content for commercial use, and cements WPP’s position as the industry leader in the creative application of AI for the world’s top brands,” he said.

The release also claims that the content-engine is able to outperform current methods used in advertising to produce content, which require creatives to manually create hundreds of thousands of pieces of content using disparate data coming from disconnected tools and systems.

The release disclosed that the new content engine will soon be available exclusively to WPP’s clients globally.