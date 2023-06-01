English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Snapchat launches new AI feature for Snapchat+ members

    The feature will allow subscribers to send photos to its in-app AI chatbot, My AI.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
    Snapchat launches new AI feature for Snapchat+ members

    (Representational Image)

    Snapchat has expanded upon the features of its in-app AI chatbot, My AI, for Snapchat+ members.

    The paid subscription now includes the option to send a photo to the AI, and get generative image back from the bot.

    Also Read | TikTok, Snapchat growing in popularity among UK children, regulator data shows

    For example - If you send My AI a funny photo of your pet, you may get a funny AI-generated image in return or if you send the AI a snapshot of your vegetables, it may respond with various recipes you could try.

    Snapchat encourages you to try and send My AI, "Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing".

    Related stories

    The company made it clear that the snaps you send the AI would be stored in the company servers, so you may want to hold off sending the bot anything personal or private.

    Also Read | Snap says Snapchat+ has 3 million paid subscribers

    Snapchat also admits that My AI is designed to be unbiased or share inaccurate information but, "mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice, and let us know if you have any feedback".

    Besides this, the company announced that the basic features of My AI were now available for everyone on the platform to try. The Snapchat+ subscription costs Rs 49 per month in India, if you are considering it.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Content aggregation #Generative AI #My AI #Snapchat
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 04:35 pm