Snapchat launches new AI feature for Snapchat+ members

(Representational Image)

Snapchat has expanded upon the features of its in-app AI chatbot, My AI, for Snapchat+ members.

The paid subscription now includes the option to send a photo to the AI, and get generative image back from the bot.

Also Read | TikTok, Snapchat growing in popularity among UK children, regulator data shows

For example - If you send My AI a funny photo of your pet, you may get a funny AI-generated image in return or if you send the AI a snapshot of your vegetables, it may respond with various recipes you could try.

Snapchat encourages you to try and send My AI, "Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing".

The company made it clear that the snaps you send the AI would be stored in the company servers, so you may want to hold off sending the bot anything personal or private.

Also Read | Snap says Snapchat+ has 3 million paid subscribers

Snapchat also admits that My AI is designed to be unbiased or share inaccurate information but, "mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice, and let us know if you have any feedback".

Besides this, the company announced that the basic features of My AI were now available for everyone on the platform to try. The Snapchat+ subscription costs Rs 49 per month in India, if you are considering it.