These iPhones are likely to support iOS 14: Is your iPhone on the list?

Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 kicks off on June 22. The virtual-only annual developer event will give us a first glimpse of the next-generation software for all Apple products, including iOS 14. While there are many new features expected, several old iPhones will reportedly get iOS 14 support.

Apple is known to provide software update support for its older iPhones. If rumours are to be believed, Apple will push the iOS 14 update to as many as 15 iPhones launched after September 2015. This means that the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus users are likely to get their hands on the latest iOS 14 features that Apple will roll out after the iPhone 12 series launch event.

Although the company typically releases the stable software update of its latest operating system in September, it is likely to get pushed by a month or two due to the pandemic situation.

If the reported leak is true, Apple will continue doing a commendable job of providing software updates to iPhones launched five years ago, something that we do not see on Android smartphones.

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)



Here is a list of all iPhones expected to get the iOS 14 software update:

It is likely that iOS 14 will be the last major software update for iPhone 6s series and the iPhone SE (2016).

iOS 14 build code has hinted some key new features like home screen view with widgets, Augmented Reality (AR) experiences apps, etc.

WWDC is scheduled to start at 10.30 pm IST. The confirmed list of all iPhones supporting iOS 14 is likely to be announced during the event.