These are the top apps, games on Apple App Store in 2021

The annual list of winners showcases the best apps on Apple's ecosystem

Apple has released its annual list of showcase apps on the app store for 2021. The company named the fifteen top apps and games on their platform, with Toca Life World walking away with top honours as iPhone app of the year.

Toca Life World, which is an amalgamation of all the previously released Toca Life games into one interconnected world, was developed by Swedish studio Toca Boca and is aimed at kids, encouraging them to be creative by coming up with characters and stories that they can bring to life, using the app.

On the iPad, LumaFusion bagged the award for app of the year. Developed by LumaTouch, LumaFusion is a lightweight video editing app that is accessible and user friendly.

Launched in November 2020, collaborative document editing app Craft was the best app on the Mac. Developed by Luki Labs, Craft allows users to create collaborative documents easily and efficiently.

DAZN is a subscription based sports streaming service that has original programming and on-demand streaming of various sporting events from popular brands. It was adjudged app of the year for Apple TV.

Carrot Weather for the Apple Watch has a unique color coded interface that makes it easier to study at a glance. It was the best app on the Apple Watch.

When it came to games, League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games was one of the most played on the iPhone, while MARVEL Future Revolution was on top for the iPad.

Myst from Cyan studios was the top rated game for Mac and Space Marshals 3 was the most played on Apple TV. Fantasian took home the prize for the best Apple Arcade Game of The Year.