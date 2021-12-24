There is now a TV screen you can taste

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

A prototype TV screen that rolls out a film over itself for users to lick and taste has been made by professor Homei Miyashita from the Meiji University in Japan.

"The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home," Miyashita told Reuters.

Miyashita and a team of 30 students from the university worked on the project. The team has previously created other flavour-centric prototypes like a fork that makes food taste better.

A commercial version of Taste the TV is expected to cost around 100,000 yen (about Rs 65,500) to produce. Miyashita created the prototype over the last year.

Speaking about applications, the professor said Taste the TV could be used for distance learning or quizzes and mini games. He also proposed a global platform where users can download various flavours and tastes.