MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

A scammer tricks Instagram into thinking its boss is dead, YouTube to hide dislikes on video, Apple's digital legacy allows kin to access iCloud data after your demise, the best phones to play PUBG New State on, Apple backtracks on disabling FaceID during screen repair and the Asus VivoBook K15 OLED review

Moneycontrol News
November 13, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
The big news that you need to know about from this week

The big news that you need to know about from this week

A scammer, who goes by the alias Syenrai managed to lock Instagram boss Adam Mosseri out of his own account, after they used the platform's memorialization feature to fake Mosseri's death. Speaking with Motherboard, Syenrai said that they did it to highlight a very real problem that users face. Though, Mosseri's account was soon restored, other's who have had this done to their profiles, have had to wait much longer. Sometimes, even weeks. Mosseri's account was targeted to bring the platform's lax verification systems to notice. A scammer, who goes by the alias Syenrai, managed to lock Instagram boss Adam Mosseri out of his account after they used the platform's memorialisation feature to fake Mosseri's death. Speaking with Motherboard, Syenrai said that they did it to highlight a very real problem that users face.

YouTube has announced that it will soon make the dislike count private. Users will be able to like or dislike a video. However, only the creator of that video will be able to see the number of dislikes. YouTube said that it will be doing so to keep small creators from being targeted by dislike attacks and harassment. The company had conducted a test run earlier this year, following which it learnt a reduction in dislike attacking behaviour. “Based on what we learned, we're making the dislike counts private across YouTube, but the dislike button is not going away. This change will start gradually rolling out today,” YouTube said. YouTube has announced that it will soon make the dislike count private. Users will be able to like or dislike a video. However, only the creator of that video will be able to see the number of dislikes. YouTube said it will be doing so to keep small creators from being targeted by dislike attacks and harassment. The company had conducted a test run earlier this year following which it learnt a reduction in dislike attacking behaviour.

PUBG New State was recently released for Android and iOS users in India. PUBG New State arrives as a sequel to PUBG Mobile and brings upgraded graphics, new mechanics, and other new features. Here is a look at some of the best phones you can play the game on, right now. PUBG New State was recently released for Android and iOS users in India. PUBG New State arrives as a sequel to PUBG Mobile and brings upgraded graphics, new mechanics, and other new features. Here is a look at some of the best phones you can play the game on, right now.

Announced at WWDC 2021, Apple is introducing a way for your kin to access your iCloud data when you are gone. The Digital Legacy Program allows a user to designate up to five contacts, who will be granted access to your data in the event of your demise. This includes photos, documents, purchase information and more. Your kin will need to present a death certificate as proof, before the handover takes place. Announced at WWDC 2021, Apple is introducing a way for your kin to access your iCloud data when you are gone. The Digital Legacy Program allows a user to designate up to five contacts, who will be granted access to your data in the event of your demise. This includes photos, documents, purchase information and more. Your kin will need to present a death certificate as proof before the handover takes place.

If you are looking to buy a budget laptop, you cannot go wrong with the VivoBook 15 OLED. Yes, the VivoBook is downright average in most areas, but that’s pretty much the case with every budget laptop. The only difference here is that you get a bang-on average laptop with an OLED display, which is well-above average. If you are looking to buy a budget laptop, you cannot go wrong with the VivoBook 15 OLED. Yes, the VivoBook is downright average in most areas but that’s pretty much the case with every budget laptop. The only difference here is that you get a bang-on average laptop with an OLED display, which is well-above average.

Close

Related stories

Apple has confirmed it is working on a software update that will allow FaceID to operate on the phones without the need to transfer the control chip. This will make screen replacements, a much more simplified process. After the initial report broke out, Apple had faced widespread criticism over the move with iFixit's Kevin Purdy calling the lock, "the strongest case yet for right to repair laws." Apple has confirmed it is working on a software update that will allow FaceID to operate on the phones without the need to transfer the control chip. This will make screen replacements, a much more simplified process. After the initial report broke out, Apple had faced widespread criticism over the move with iFixit's Kevin Purdy calling the lock "the strongest case yet for right to repair laws."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Asus #Digital Legacy #FaceID #Google #Krafton #PUBG New State #VivoBook K15 OLED #YouTube
first published: Nov 13, 2021 10:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.