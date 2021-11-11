MARKET NEWS

Scammer fools Instagram into thinking its head Adam Mosseri is dead

The scammer exploited the platform's memorialization feature which is used to report deceased account members

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
Adam Mosseri was locked out of his own account

A scammer, who goes by the alias Syenrai managed to lock Instagram boss Adam Mosseri out of his own account, after they used the platform's memorialization feature to fake Mosseri's death.

The memorialization feature allows people to report deaths of account holders, provided they give the platform a death certificate, obituary or news article that mentions the account holder's name. The account will then be locked and tagged as 'Remembering' by Instagram.

Speaking with Motherboard, Syenrai said that they did it to highlight a very real problem that users face. Though, Mosseri's account was soon restored, other's who have had this done to their profiles, have had to wait much longer. Sometimes, even weeks. Mosseri's account was targeted to bring the platform's lax verification systems to notice.

Syenrai shared the email exchange with Instagram staff, who were easily duped into believing Mosseri was dead. The staff were easily convinced and Syenrai says that it doesn't take much to get the account locked. A simple obituary dated within the week of the request does the trick.

“I have a method which is as simple as finding an online obituary of a person who recently passed away,” Syenrai told the publication.

“I then submit a memorialize request for the victim’s account using the random obituary I found, and it takes 1-2 days for support to process.”

An Instagram spokesperson told Motherboard over email that, "Like other internet services, Instagram has online forms to help people report suspicious activity or to let us know a friend or family member has passed away." But, "Unfortunately, some people abuse these forms, so we hire investigators and cybersecurity specialists to detect scammers’ tactics so we can improve and make it increasingly difficult for them."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adam Mosseri #Instagram
first published: Nov 11, 2021 05:58 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.