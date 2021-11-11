PUBG New State released in India for iPhone and Android smartphones: Check new features, download link

PUBG New State iOS app has been released a couple of hours after the Android app's availability.

PUBG New State released in India is Krafton’s latest battle royale debuting as a sequel to PUBG Mobile. The game developed by the Battlegrounds Mobile India maker is currently available for download on Android and iOS. PUBG New State arrives with upgraded graphics, new mechanics and features.

PUBG New State download link

PUBG New State download is currently available on Android smartphones via the Google Play Store. Users can simply click here to check the PUBG New State download listing on the Google Play Store. The game, which is about 1.4GB in size, runs on smartphones with Android 6.0 or later with at least 2GB of RAM. Users will need to download additional resources after installing the game.

PUBG New State iOS release date

PUBG New State iOS app was expected to be available alongside the Android release. However, Krafton released the game on the Apple App Store a couple of hours after the Android app rollout. The iOS app’s file size is about 1.5GB and requires the device to run iOS 13.0 or later.

What are the new features in PUBG New State?

Unlike Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is exclusive for Indian players, PUBG New State has been released worldwide. This means that users who download PUBG New State can play with international players on different servers.

The game, set in 2051, comes with improved graphics and gameplay. It still borrows the basic gameplay mechanism from PUBG Mobile, wherein 100 players (individually, or as a team of up to four) battle it out to win the match. Players can pick up weapons, armour and hop onto vehicles to explore the 8x8 maps.

It also introduces a Trunk, which lets players store weapons and other loot in the vehicle’s trunk for their teammates around the map. This also means that the stored loot in a vehicle’s trunk can be picked by enemy players. The game has already received over 55 million pre-registrations worldwide.