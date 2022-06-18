English
    The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

    This week, we tell you if the Vivo's X80 Pro is worth it, why social media needs to tackle deep fakes and how a new security flaw makes Intel and AMD processors vulnerable and we test the MSI Raider GE76 laptop for its gaming chops

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
    Representative image

    Vivo x80 pro camera The Vivo X80 Pro has some of the best in its class hardware and with special focus on camera performance but it can also hold its own with the best of the best smartphones; let's find out!

    Platform Economy (Representative image) Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other digital corporations will have to take steps to combat deep fakes and fake accounts on their platforms or face substantial fines under a revised EU code of practice, people familiar with the development have said.

    Qualcomm US chipmaker Qualcomm has won its fight against a 997 million euro ($1.05 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators four years ago, dealing a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech.

    Hertzbleed: The security vulnerability that affects all modern Intel and AMD CPUs A new security vulnerability discovered by researchers from University of Texas, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Washington in the US lets attackers steal cryptographic keys from all modern Intel and AMD CPUs. Called Hertzbleed, the vulnerability has been observed in the dynamic voltage and frequency scaling modules on the chip, which are used to regulate clock speeds and conserve power to reduce heat produced by the chip.

    Representative image. Microsoft has released a patch for Windows versions 7 and up that fixes a critical security flaw called Follina that lets hackers take over systems using applications like Microsoft Word. The Redmond technology giant has now patched the issue and released a cumulative June 2022 update that addresses the flaw.

    MSI GE76 Raider The MSI Raider GE76 is a premium gaming laptop that cost a pretty penny. When it comes to gaming, the MSI Raider GE76 does a superb job courtesy of the 12th Gen Intel CPU, an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and an excellent cooling system.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Facebook #Google #Hertzbleed #Meta #Microsoft Windows #MSI #MSI Raider GE76 #Qualcomm #The Tech Weekender #Twitter #Vivo #Vivo X80 Pro
    first published: Jun 18, 2022 12:03 pm
