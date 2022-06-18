The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Representative image

The Vivo X80 Pro has some of the best in its class hardware and with special focus on camera performance but it can also hold its own with the best of the best smartphones; let's find out!

Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other digital corporations will have to take steps to combat deep fakes and fake accounts on their platforms or face substantial fines under a revised EU code of practice, people familiar with the development have said.

US chipmaker Qualcomm has won its fight against a 997 million euro ($1.05 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators four years ago, dealing a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech.

A new security vulnerability discovered by researchers from University of Texas, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Washington in the US lets attackers steal cryptographic keys from all modern Intel and AMD CPUs. Called Hertzbleed, the vulnerability has been observed in the dynamic voltage and frequency scaling modules on the chip, which are used to regulate clock speeds and conserve power to reduce heat produced by the chip.

Microsoft has released a patch for Windows versions 7 and up that fixes a critical security flaw called Follina that lets hackers take over systems using applications like Microsoft Word. The Redmond technology giant has now patched the issue and released a cumulative June 2022 update that addresses the flaw.