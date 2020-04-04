The Tech Weekender: OnePlus 8's recording-breaking screen, Zoom meeting hacked and Disney+ Hotstar rolls in India

We had one of the biggest weeks for gaming and creator laptops with Intel taking the lid off its 10th Gen H series mobile processors. The new chips are still Comet Lake chips built on Intel’s 14nm process. The new mobile processors are Intel’s most powerful and demanding chips yet, designed for high-end gaming and creative machines for power users. Intel’s 10th Gen H series processor family includes two 8-core, 16-thread CPUs in the form of the Core i9-10980HK and Core i7-10875H and four other processors. The chips have a TDP of 45W with boost clock speeds that can reach or surpass 5.0 GHz. Nvidia also launched two new mobile graphics cards for high-end laptops for content creation and gaming. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super as well as Max-Q variants for both GPUs. The Max-Q variants of the RTX Super cards arrive with several power-saving features. The new mobile graphics cards are arriving on laptops from Asus, Acer, MSI, Razer, Gigabyte and several others. A lot of new laptops are pairing Nvidia’s new Super RTX cards with Intel’s 10th Gen H series mobile processors.