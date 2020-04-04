The Tech Weekender: OnePlus 8's recording-breaking screen, Zoom meeting hacked and Disney+ Hotstar rolls in India

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending April 4. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 OnePlus confirmed that the highly anticipated OnePlus 8 series would be arriving on April 14. While few details of the phone have been unveiled, OnePlus had previously confirmed that it would use a top-notch screen on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. This week, the company confirmed that the screens on the OnePlus 8 phones have already been put through DisplayMate tests, securing the higher A+ rating and earning them a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award. The OnePlus 8 smartphones broke 10+ display performance records. Company CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus 8 Pro broke 13 display performance records, which could indicate a different panel on the two phones. Other details confirmed include a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G connectivity and a 120Hz display on either one or both OnePlus 8 models. 2/6 The coronavirus pandemic has forced a quarter of the world’s population to stay indoors. This has seen a spike in the usage of the video-conferencing platform Zoom. However, security researchers have called the platform’s handling of user data, “fundamentally corrupt” and “a privacy disaster”. According to journalist and researchers, Zoom’s privacy policy effectively renders its users’ privacy completely useless. Consumer Reports claims that Zoom collects and stores data to be sold to advertisers. Moreover, its data collection is extended to consumer content, including shared files, cloud meetings, messages and more. The video conferencing app has been called out for posing a security threat and breaking all cybersecurity and privacy protocols. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) was forced to cut short a briefing hosted on Zoom because the app was hacked. Six hundred members were reportedly part of the meeting when the platform was hacked. 3/6 We had one of the biggest weeks for gaming and creator laptops with Intel taking the lid off its 10th Gen H series mobile processors. The new chips are still Comet Lake chips built on Intel’s 14nm process. The new mobile processors are Intel’s most powerful and demanding chips yet, designed for high-end gaming and creative machines for power users. Intel’s 10th Gen H series processor family includes two 8-core, 16-thread CPUs in the form of the Core i9-10980HK and Core i7-10875H and four other processors. The chips have a TDP of 45W with boost clock speeds that can reach or surpass 5.0 GHz. Nvidia also launched two new mobile graphics cards for high-end laptops for content creation and gaming. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super as well as Max-Q variants for both GPUs. The Max-Q variants of the RTX Super cards arrive with several power-saving features. The new mobile graphics cards are arriving on laptops from Asus, Acer, MSI, Razer, Gigabyte and several others. A lot of new laptops are pairing Nvidia’s new Super RTX cards with Intel’s 10th Gen H series mobile processors. 4/6 After some hiccups, Disney finally unveiled its video streaming service in India. Disney+ will leverage Hotstar’s already existing user base in India to compete with other OTT platforms. Disney Plus Hotstar will be available for Rs 399 per year for a VIP membership, while the Premium membership will set you back Rs 1,499 annually. Getting a Premium Dinsey+ Hotstar membership will give you access to all the content on the platform, including Disney’s library of over 7,000 episodes across different shows and 500+ films as well as Hotstar’s 4,000 titles and exclusive sports streaming. If you are an existing user, you won’t be affected by the price hike and will be able to access Disney content free. 5/6 Smartphone prices in India have officially gone up. Smartphone OEMs, including Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Apple, Oppo, and several others have begun to hike the prices of their devices. The increase smartphone prices come after the GST council implemented the 18-percent GST rate on smartphones, up from 12-percent, an estimated 50-percent hike. The new GST rate went into effect as of April 1, 2020. However, the timing of the price hike has been criticized as the industry is already facing disruption in the supply chain due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. 6/6 Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its second entry-level iPhone sometime this month. According to a 9to5Mac report, Apple will call the new device, the iPhone SE, while referencing the new hardware as the 2020 version. The report also suggests that the new iPhone will be available shortly and will arrive in White, Black and Red colours. It could also come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The 2020 iPhone SE is also expected to use the same A13 Bionic chipset we saw on the iPhone 11 series and could feature the same design as the iPhone 8. First Published on Apr 4, 2020 06:42 pm