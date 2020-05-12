App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has the tenth best smartphone camera according to DxOMark

The Galaxy S20+ secured a photo score of 127 points and a video score of 100 points with 118 points overall.

Carlsen Martin

Last month, DxOMark released the overall camera score of the Galaxy S20 Ultra (122 points), putting it in joint sixth position with the Honor V30 Pro. Now, the Galaxy S20+ has gone through DxOMark’s rigorous testing and received an overall camera score of 118 points, putting it in the tenth position on DxOMark’s list.

The Galaxy S20+ secured a photo score of 127 points and a video score of 100 points. This puts the S20 Plus one point ahead of Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy Note 10+. However, the Galaxy S20+ offers a decent improvement over last year’s Galaxy S10+ (113 points).

Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108-megapixel sensor that uses pixel binning, the S20+ opts for a 12-megapixel sensor with large 1.6µm pixels. The other camera sensors on the Galaxy S20+ include a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and a depth sensor for bokeh shots.

Close

Also Read: From Oppo Find X2 Pro to Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, these are the best smartphone cameras according to DxOMark

related news

DxOMark’s review notes that the strength of the S20+’s camera in still photos can be attributed to its wide dynamic range, vivid colours, excellent exposure, and exceptional ultra-wide capabilities. According to DxOMark, the ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of the best in the business, second only to the S20 Ultra.

The S20+ saw good results for portraits, but failed to earn the top score, while zoom capabilities did not impress. The 64-megapixel shooter is useful for cropping an image from a scene and works well in bright light, but details are softer in medium and longer-range zoom shots. The dynamic range for video was good in outdoor environments with high saturation, but far from the best. The S20+ recorded 4K videos with high levels of details but the sharpness was aggressive at times.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra manages third-best selfie camera score on DxOMark

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #Apple #Honor #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact | Global pension funds shelve plans to invest in India: Report

Coronavirus impact | Global pension funds shelve plans to invest in India: Report

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.