The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has the tenth best smartphone camera according to DxOMark

Last month, DxOMark released the overall camera score of the Galaxy S20 Ultra (122 points), putting it in joint sixth position with the Honor V30 Pro. Now, the Galaxy S20+ has gone through DxOMark’s rigorous testing and received an overall camera score of 118 points, putting it in the tenth position on DxOMark’s list.
The Galaxy S20+ secured a photo score of 127 points and a video score of 100 points. This puts the S20 Plus one point ahead of Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy Note 10+. However, the Galaxy S20+ offers a decent improvement over last year’s Galaxy S10+ (113 points).
Unlike the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108-megapixel sensor that uses pixel binning, the S20+ opts for a 12-megapixel sensor with large 1.6µm pixels. The other camera sensors on the Galaxy S20+ include a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and a depth sensor for bokeh shots.
DxOMark’s review notes that the strength of the S20+’s camera in still photos can be attributed to its wide dynamic range, vivid colours, excellent exposure, and exceptional ultra-wide capabilities. According to DxOMark, the ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of the best in the business, second only to the S20 Ultra.
The S20+ saw good results for portraits, but failed to earn the top score, while zoom capabilities did not impress. The 64-megapixel shooter is useful for cropping an image from a scene and works well in bright light, but details are softer in medium and longer-range zoom shots. The dynamic range for video was good in outdoor environments with high saturation, but far from the best. The S20+ recorded 4K videos with high levels of details but the sharpness was aggressive at times.Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra manages third-best selfie camera score on DxOMark
