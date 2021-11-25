The Bitcoin Metaverse: Niantic and Fold team up for an AR game that lets you earn crypto

Niantic and Fold's vision for AR is all "bitcoin and fun"

Niantic, the developers of the popular Augmented Reality (AR) title Pokémon Go and payments company Fold have partnered to create a new AR experience that lets you earn Bitcoin.

In a press release announcing the partnership, Fold calls the experience, "an alternative vision for the metaverse," one that, "promotes human freedom and happiness through bitcoin and fun. We have begun rolling out a limited beta of the experience today within Fold App."

Also Read: Cryptocurrency Prices on 25th November: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin rise as Solana, XRP fall

Fold views the experience as a natural extension of their app on mobile, which already gives you ways to earn bitcoin. To get started, users simply need to download the app and click on the 'Play' tab in the main interface.

The rules are simple. Every ten minutes a new block will appear on the map and when found, will give you rewards once you open it.

These may include Satoshi's (the smallest unit of Bitcoin), rewards on the company's Fold card, extensions on playtime and orange pills that guard you against nasty surprises. Potential hazards that players will have to watch out for, include poison pills or 'shitcoins'.

Also Read: Crypto Learn | What is Bitcoin?

Fold says the complete experience will debut next year with the ability for individuals to, "find, trade, and hide bitcoin and other rewards throughout the world IRL, and will also give merchants the ability to engage the community with incentives and offers."

The company says its a new way to, "exchange and share bitcoin with others," and calls Bitcoin "a game," where millions of people are, "working to acquire bitcoin through mining, trading, shilling and earning in pursuit of financial freedom; all the while avoiding the villains of inflation, monetary controls, censorship, and other forms of financial debasement."