MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on 25th November: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin rise as Solana, XRP fall

Many government sources revealed to various media outlets that a blanket ban is unlikely, however, a regulatory mechanism will be put in place, along with giving investors a solid window to exit cryptocurrencies, if need be.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST
The crypto industry currently employs about 50,000 people and has the potential to create 800,000 jobs by 2030, according to a report. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

The crypto industry currently employs about 50,000 people and has the potential to create 800,000 jobs by 2030, according to a report. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

The global crypto market capitalization surged 1.23 percent over the last 24-hours to stand at $2.60 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,517 also saw a rise in its market dominance by about 0.28 percent over the last day to rise at 41.92 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24-hours was $137.06 billion, increasing by 9.65 percent. While DeFi ($18.03 billion) accounted for 13.16 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($103.77 billion) made for 75.71 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin rose by 2.12 percent, in addition to Ethereum ($4,303), which surged by 1.10 percent. Binance Coin ($601), the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization also rose by around 3 percent. On the other hand, Solana ($208), Cardano ($1.66), and Polkadot ($39.11) fell by 2.96 percent, 1.40 percent, and 0.85 percent.

Cryptocurrencies on Indian exchanges lost substantial value, as much as a fourth of their value yesterday, just as confused and panicked investors sold off their holdings hurriedly, over prevailing confusion as to whether cryptocurrency trading will be banned in the country.

Many government sources revealed to various media outlets that a blanket ban is unlikely, however, a regulatory mechanism will be put in place, along with giving investors a solid window to exit cryptocurrencies, if need be.

As of 8:20 am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin40,80,590-9.88
Ethereum3,07,500-6.79
Cardano125-12.91
Tether71.1-11.73
Solana15,750-9.48
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 25, 2021 08:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.