Cryptocurrency Prices on 25th November: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin rise as Solana, XRP fall

The global crypto market capitalization surged 1.23 percent over the last 24-hours to stand at $2.60 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,517 also saw a rise in its market dominance by about 0.28 percent over the last day to rise at 41.92 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24-hours was $137.06 billion, increasing by 9.65 percent. While DeFi ($18.03 billion) accounted for 13.16 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($103.77 billion) made for 75.71 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin rose by 2.12 percent, in addition to Ethereum ($4,303), which surged by 1.10 percent. Binance Coin ($601), the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization also rose by around 3 percent. On the other hand, Solana ($208), Cardano ($1.66), and Polkadot ($39.11) fell by 2.96 percent, 1.40 percent, and 0.85 percent.

Cryptocurrencies on Indian exchanges lost substantial value, as much as a fourth of their value yesterday, just as confused and panicked investors sold off their holdings hurriedly, over prevailing confusion as to whether cryptocurrency trading will be banned in the country.

Many government sources revealed to various media outlets that a blanket ban is unlikely, however, a regulatory mechanism will be put in place, along with giving investors a solid window to exit cryptocurrencies, if need be.