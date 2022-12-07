Tecno Pova 4 rolls out in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display

The Tecno Pova 4 has officially been unveiled in India. The Pova 4 debuts in India’s affordable smartphone market. The handset features a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and more.

Tecno Pova 4 Price in India

The Tecno Pova 4 price in India is set at Rs 11,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Tecno Pova 4 is available for purchase in India from December 13 through Amazon India. The Tenco Pova 4 is offered in unique Uranolith Grey and Cryolite Blue colour options.

Tecno Pova 4 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 4 is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The handset features a Dual Game Engine that uses the HyperEngine 2.0 Lite plus the Panther Game Engine. The MediaTek chip is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, up to 5GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM.

The smartphone also packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is worth noting that the Tecno Pova 4 has already been unveiled in other markets, giving us a detailed picture of the rest of the phone’s specifications. The handset sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The display’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP front camera. On the back, the Pova 4 opts for a 50 MP dual camera setup, although there is no information about the second camera sensor. The handset runs Android 12 out of the box. Lastly, you get dual speakers with AI noise cancellation. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and more.