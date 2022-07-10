Tecno Camon 19 series launching in India on July 12, Camon 19 Neo to tag along

The Tecno Camon 19 series is heading to India on July 12. A page for the Tecno Camon 19 Neo has already appeared on Amazon India, while the Tecno Camon 19 series has been teased on the company’s official Indian website.

While the Tecno Camon 19 series was been unveiled earlier this year, the phone didn’t quite make its way to Indian shores. While the Tecno Camon 19 Neo has been listed on Amazon, the other phones coming to the series are unknown. So far Tecno has unveiled four smartphones in its Camon 19 series, including the Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, Camon 19 Pro, and Camon 19 Pro 5G.

However, the phone in question could be the Tecno Camon 19, although the back panel and camera placement of the phone showcased on the website is similar to that of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. This suggests that the Tecno Camon 19 could be a rebranded version of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro.

Additionally, the phone is also teased to feature a 64 MP RGBW sensor, which is also found on the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. While details of the upcoming Tecno Camon 19 are scarce, the Camon 19 Neo specifications have been teased on Amazon India. The page confirms that the Tecno Camon 19 Neo will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G series chipset.

The chip will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and supports the Memory Fusion 2.1 feature that converts up to 5GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. The phone will also sport a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch camera cut-out. The Camon 19 Neo will also opt for a 48 MP primary sensor that could be paired with a depth and macro unit.

On the front, the phone will use a 32 MP selfie camera. It will also come with NFC support. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo will be available in Ice Mirror, Eco Black, and Dreamland Green colours. The Tecno Camon 19 series is launching in India on July 12, so stay tuned for more details on the upcoming Camon 19 smartphones.