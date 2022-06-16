English
    Tecno Camon 19 series announced, Pro model the first to feature 64 MP RGBW sensor by Samsung

    The line-up includes the Tecno Camon, Tecno Camon 19 Neo, and Tecno Camon 19 Pro.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

    The Tecno Camon 19 series recently made its global debut at the Rockefeller Center in New York. The line-up includes the Tecno Camon, Tecno Camon 19 Neo, and Tecno Camon 19 Pro.

    The Tecno Camon 19 series starts at $280 (Rs 21,839). Tecno did note that the Camon 19 series will roll out globally soon. As of now, other details about pricing and availability are yet to be unveiled.

    Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Specs

    The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Camon 19 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Camon 19 Pro also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Camon 19 Pro also gets a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

    Tecno also claims that the Camon 19 Pro is the first smartphone to feature a 64 MP RGBW sensor, manufactured by Samsung. The sensor uses G + P technology that replaces plastic lenses with a crystal glass lens, enhancing light intake by over 208 percent. The other cameras include a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro unit, while the main camera supports OIS.

    Tecno Camon 19 Specs

    The Tecno Camon 19 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage. The Camon 19 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD screen. The Camon 19 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

    The vanilla Tecno Camon 19 opts for a 64 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP AI lens. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The handset runs Android 12 with the Tecno’s XOS skin on top.

    Tecno Camon 19 Neo Specs

    The Tecno Camon 19 Neo boasts the same specifications as the vanilla 19 model. However, the only difference here is that the Neo gets a 48 MP triple-camera setup, while opting for a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.
    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Tecno #Tecno Mobile
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 12:49 pm
