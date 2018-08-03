App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors all set to pull the plug on the little wonder that was Tata Nano

Tata Nano's sales have taken a severe beating in the last few years. With 872 units of the car being sold in April-June, last year, the number dropped by about 92 percent to just 65 units in 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Tata Nano was a revolutionary new car which made its debut at the 2008 Auto Expo. Termed as the 'world's cheapest car' the Nano set out to change the face of the Indian auto industry. It was a step in the direction towards affordable mobility for the large majority of the Indian market and saw quite a bit of success at its launch. However, 10 years hence, various reports on the interweb suggest Tata Motors may be set to pull the plug on the car.

Tata Nano's sales have taken a beating in the last few years. To add to this, new crash test norms come into effect from October 2019. The new, more stringent norms will require the company to spend heavily on upgrades to the Nano which was already a weak car, to begin with. Also, with BS-VI around the corner, powertrain modifications will also require more investment.

All these expenses will trickle down to the price of the car making it too expensive for Tata's target customer base. Tata also spoke about shifting focus to its ALFA and OMEGA modular platform and the Tata Harrier is the first car based on this platform.

However, there have also been reports the Nano would now only be built-to-order.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 06:29 pm

