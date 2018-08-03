Tata Motors all set to pull the plug on the little wonder that was Tata Nano

The Tata Nano was a revolutionary new car which made its debut at the 2008 Auto Expo. Termed as the 'world's cheapest car' the Nano set out to change the face of the Indian auto industry. It was a step in the direction towards affordable mobility for the large majority of the Indian market and saw quite a bit of success at its launch. However, 10 years hence, various reports on the interweb suggest Tata Motors may be set to pull the plug on the car.

Tata Nano's sales have taken a beating in the last few years. To add to this, new crash test norms come into effect from October 2019. The new, more stringent norms will require the company to spend heavily on upgrades to the Nano which was already a weak car, to begin with. Also, with BS-VI around the corner, powertrain modifications will also require more investment.

All these expenses will trickle down to the price of the car making it too expensive for Tata's target customer base. Tata also spoke about shifting focus to its ALFA and OMEGA modular platform and the Tata Harrier is the first car based on this platform.