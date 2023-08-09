Spotify expands DJ AI feature to more countries

Starting today, premium users in selected markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand can access the feature. (Image: Spotify)

Spotify has announced the it's expanding the availability of its AI-based DJ feature to more countries around the world.

The online music streaming service introduced the feature in February. It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to sort through your music library and find music that you might be interested in.

However, the process is not completely automated. Spotify says that they use AI algorithms in conjunction with human editors, who are experts in various genres of music.

DJ also has a voice model, that allows you to interact with it using voice commands. It can talk to you, and give you answers to questions.

Spotify chose Xavier "X" Jernigan, the company's head of cultural relationships, and host of the podcast The Get Up as the voice for the AI.

"When DJ listeners hear commentary alongside personal music recommendations, they’re more willing to try something new (or listen to a song they may have otherwise skipped)," the streaming service said.

Initially, the feature was limited to the US and Canada, but in May, Spotify added the UK and Ireland to that list.

Starting today, its premium users in selected markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand can access the feature, though the language is limited to English for now.

The company said that users had spent nearly one-third of their listening time with DJ since launch.