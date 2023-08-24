Sennheiser launches Ambeo Soundbar Plus and Sub in India: Check price, features

The Ambeo Sub can deliver low rumbling bass and can reach frequencies as low as 27Hz. (Image: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser has launched new variants for its Ambeo Soundbar lineup in India, with a new soundbar and sub.

The Ambeo Soundbar Plus features nine drivers with two four-inch woofers and seven full-range aluminium drivers. Two of these fire upward, two sideways and three forwards, to create a virtual 7.1 surround sound.

The bar uses 3D virtualization technology to create the sound field according to your room, and offers a lot of customisation options in terms of EQs along with a Smart Control App.

The bar supports Apple AirPlay 2, has Chromecast built-in, and connects to Spotify Connect.

The Ambeo Sub can deliver low rumbling bass and can reach frequencies as low as 27Hz. The sub uses a closed enclosure design, with multi-sub array technology that allows users to connect up to four subwoofers.

The sub has a far-field microphone built in, that along with advanced self-calibration allows it to adjust acoustics according to your listening space.

The Ambeo Soundbar Plus has been priced at Rs 1,39,990 and the Ambeo Sub has been priced at Rs 69,990.