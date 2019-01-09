Samsung unveils Notebook Flash, smarter Bixby assistant, Notebook 9 Pro at CES 2019

The Consumer Electronics Show ( CES 2019 ), an annual event where the latest and greatest of electronics are launched, has kickstarted and Samsung has announced its lineup. From TVs to home appliances and even robots, and underlying all of that is a “smarter Bixby digital assistant.”

Samsung is known for its Galaxy smartphones, i.e. the Note and the S series. But its TVs, laptops and appliances like washing machines and refrigerators are a big part of its lineup too. On Monday, Samsung in its press conference announced the launch of these products but also revealed a surprise launch - Not the anticipated Galaxy S10, but four robots that monitor health and help people walk.

New laptops and monitors

Samsung has been in the game for providing laptops with performance specs and premium design. At CES, it launched a budget laptop alongside the premium laptops. The budget offering Notebook Flash starts at a price of $349 that offers an unconventional design appropriate for kids and students. The laptop is made up of plastic and has a 13.3-inch 1080p display. The CPU department has an option of an Intel Celeron N4000 and Pentium Silver N5000.

The processing unit is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Samsung claims that the Flash can deliver a battery life of 10 hours and will hit the market this year.

The company also launched Notebook 9 Pro, a premium metallic build laptop with a 13.3-inch display. It features Intel’s 8th gen core i7-8565U processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The graphics department is handled by an integrated Intel UHD 620 GPU. Notebook 9 Pro has a 55Whr battery with fast charging that Samsung claims it can deliver 14 hours of usage. The laptop also has a fingerprint display which is integrated into the power button.

Samsung also launched its ‘Space monitors’ SR75, CRG9 and UR59C 32-inch 4K slim, curved display. The SR75 has been launched in two versions- 27-inch and 32-inch, which have a stand that can lower down the monitor to the level of the desk. The 27-inch variant is priced at $400 whereas the 32-inch model is priced for $500.

Refrigerators and Washing Machines

Samsung launched its Family Hub Refrigerator that features new interface and tweaks which work with Bixby. It has a ‘View Inside’ feature that lets the user see remotely what’s inside the refrigerator using cameras. The front load washer gives users the control features like suggesting the best wash cycle, scheduling a cycle as per the user’s time, connecting the dryer cycle, etc. Integration of Bixby to the Family Hub makes it's smarter as the smart assistant provides answers to user questions and handle a bunch of tasks.

TVs get smarter

Apart from the upgrade in size, Samsung also announced that its TVs would work with third-party smart speakers like Alexa and Google Home. Apple announced that iTunes and Airplay 2 would be compatible with Samsung TVs starting 2019.