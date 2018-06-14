Samsung unveils new range of televisions

Consumer electronics major Samsung today launched a new range of televisions equipped with additional features, including ambient mode and enhanced sound quality. The new 2018 line-up of televisions include models across the company's flagship QLED, mid-range UHD and the Make for India 'Concert' series.

In the QLED TV series, with the Ambient mode, customers would be able to see various features suiting their moods and the televisions would also display the prevailing weather conditions, a company statement said. Under the 'Concert Series', Samsung has introduced enhanced sound quality by making hardware and software improvements to deliver cinematic surround sound experience.

After formally unveiling the new range along with actress Hansika Motwani, company General Manager, Consumer Electronics Business, Piyush Kunnapallil said, "consumers are moving towards bigger and better televisions". "We intend to fuel the trend by increasing our UHD line-up by 60 per cent and launching new products with innovative features such as ambient mode and superior sound quality", he said. "We conducted extensive consumer research and found that consumers need more than just a TV for their living room.

The ambient mode in QLED TV allows it to seamlessly blend with your home interiors. We also identifed that sound ia major point of concern for Indian TV consumers, hence we developed Concert series, designed to deliver unmatched sound", he said. The QLED TV models launched today are priced at Rs 2.45 lakh, the UHD TV range at Rs 64,900 and the Concert series at Rs 27,500.