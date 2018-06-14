Samsung unveils new range of televisions

Samsung launched a new range of televisions equipped with additional features.
Consumer electronics major Samsung today launched a new range of televisions equipped with additional features, including ambient mode and enhanced sound quality. The new 2018 line-up of televisions include models across the company's flagship QLED, mid-range UHD and the Make for India 'Concert' series.
In the QLED TV series, with the Ambient mode, customers would be able to see various features suiting their moods and the televisions would also display the prevailing weather conditions, a company statement said. Under the 'Concert Series', Samsung has introduced enhanced sound quality by making hardware and software improvements to deliver cinematic surround sound experience.
After formally unveiling the new range along with actress Hansika Motwani, company General Manager, Consumer Electronics Business, Piyush Kunnapallil said, "consumers are moving towards bigger and better televisions". "We intend to fuel the trend by increasing our UHD line-up by 60 per cent and launching new products with innovative features such as ambient mode and superior sound quality", he said. "We conducted extensive consumer research and found that consumers need more than just a TV for their living room.