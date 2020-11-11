Samsung The Sero 4K QLED 'rotating TV' launched in India: Check price, features & where to buy

Samsung just launched a new TV in India, expanding its lifestyle TV range in the country. The Sero debuts as the world’s first mobile optimised TV, in other words, the TV can pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations.

Samsung The Sero Price in India and offers

The Sero TV is priced at Rs 1,24,990 in India and will be exclusive sold through Reliance Digital stores. Consumers can enjoy a host of other benefits like 5 percent cash back and EMIs as low as Rs 1,190. The Sero TV will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and an additional one-year warranty on the panel.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said, “With The Sero, we want to tap into the social media generation. With consumers now using their TVs in different ways than ever before, including scrolling through social media, watching the latest viral videos or binge-watching their favourite OTT shows, we wanted to redefine their content viewing experience by moving it to a bigger screen. The Sero has been designed to seamlessly adapt and enhance whatever content the user is watching, bringing in a more optimised experience to consumers.”

The Sero TV features a 360-degree clean, space-saving design and arrives with a navy-blue stand. The TV sports a 43-inch QLED panel, delivering 100-percent colour volume with over a billion colours. The Sero utilises AI upscale content to 4K resolution. The Sero is also equipped with other smart features such as Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA), etc. for an advanced viewing experience.

The latest addition to Samsung’s lifestyle TV range is designed to deliver a mobile-optimised experience. This will allow the screen to automatically mirror mobile content and rotate the screen accordingly. You can also use the remote control, voice command, or SmartThings apps to rotate the screen. The Sero also packs 4.1ch 60W Front Firing speakers that deliver exceptional audio quality.