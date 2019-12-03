Samsung support page hints at an imminent launch of the Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung may have ‘accidentally’ confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S10 Lite. The company’s French website had set up a support page for the Galaxy S10 Lite. The page was taken down a few hours later.

Before it could be taken down, eagle eyes on the internet took a screenshot of the page that revealed some details about the Galaxy S10 Lite. The support page had listed a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-G770F/DS, which is rumoured to be the Galaxy S10 Lite, reported GalaxyClub. The support page going live means that Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy S10 Lite very soon.

Previous reports state that the Galaxy S10 Lite would feature triple-cameras on the back. The smartphone will have a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly have a 32MP front camera.

On the front, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole like the Galaxy Note 10 series. The smartphone is rumoured to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory.

Other specs include a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.