you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to feature 48MP triple-cameras, Snapdragon 855 processor

The new variant is said to compete against the entry-level iPhone 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is rumoured to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy S10. The company could launch the Galaxy S10 Lite during December in select markets. A new report has revealed some specifications of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed some specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite which would carry an SM-G770F model number. The new variant is said to compete against the entry-level iPhone 11. Agarwal has ‘confirmed’ that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a Snapdragon 855 processor. The tipster hasn’t listed the RAM or storage variants that would be paired with the System-on-Chip.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will also feature triple-cameras at the back. According to Agarwal, the smartphone will have a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly have a 32MP front camera.

Close

Other rumoured specifications of the Galaxy S10 Lite include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 8GB RAM with up to 256GB internal memory, 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Looking at the specifications, the Galaxy S10 Lite will certainly not be an affordable entry-level flagship. Pricing details are currently unknown. Samsung has not confirmed the launch of Galaxy S10 Lite as yet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

