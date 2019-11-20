Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to feature 48MP triple-cameras, Snapdragon 855 processor

Samsung is rumoured to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy S10. The company could launch the Galaxy S10 Lite during December in select markets. A new report has revealed some specifications of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed some specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite which would carry an SM-G770F model number. The new variant is said to compete against the entry-level iPhone 11. Agarwal has ‘confirmed’ that the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a Snapdragon 855 processor. The tipster hasn’t listed the RAM or storage variants that would be paired with the System-on-Chip.



Can confirm that #Samsung Galaxy S10 lite (SM-G770F) will have Snapdragon 855 processor and the camera specifications are as follows:

48MP (Main) + 5MP (Depth) +12MP (Wide angle) & 32MP (Selfie)

Meanwhile the internal code for S11+ (5G) (SM-G986U) is Y2.

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 19, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will also feature triple-cameras at the back. According to Agarwal, the smartphone will have a 48MP primary sensor coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly have a 32MP front camera.

Other rumoured specifications of the Galaxy S10 Lite include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 8GB RAM with up to 256GB internal memory, 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.