Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite tipped to feature Exynos 9810, 32MP front camera

Samsung is rumoured to have launched a new India variant of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 series, in December. Dubbed as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the smartphone will reportedly be a toned-down version of the Galaxy Note 10.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed some specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. A report by DroidShout claims that the Galaxy Note 10 would feature Samsung’s in-house 1.79GHz Exynos 9810 chipset. The same processor was used in Samsung’s last year’s flagship smartphones: the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series.

The smartphone, with model number SM-N770F, was recently spotted on Geekbench, which got a single-core and a multi-core score of 667 and 2,030, respectively.

The processor is said to get paired with 6GB RAM and boot on Android 10 based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Agarwal claims the Note 10 Lite will feature a 32MP selfie camera and a 12MP wide-angle lens on the back. The report does not reveal other camera specifications.

Like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, the Lite version is also expected to receive S-Pen support.