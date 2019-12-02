Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite tipped to feature Exynos 9810, 32MP front camera

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India alongside the Galaxy A91 sometime during December in India.
Samsung is rumoured to have launched a new India variant of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 series, in December. Dubbed as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the smartphone will reportedly be a toned-down version of the Galaxy Note 10.
Tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed some specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. A report by DroidShout claims that the Galaxy Note 10 would feature Samsung’s in-house 1.79GHz Exynos 9810 chipset. The same processor was used in Samsung’s last year’s flagship smartphones: the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series.
The smartphone, with model number SM-N770F, was recently spotted on Geekbench, which got a single-core and a multi-core score of 667 and 2,030, respectively.
The processor is said to get paired with 6GB RAM and boot on Android 10 based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Agarwal claims the Note 10 Lite will feature a 32MP selfie camera and a 12MP wide-angle lens on the back. The report does not reveal other camera specifications.
Like the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, the Lite version is also expected to receive S-Pen support.There is no word on the display or battery size of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India alongside the Galaxy A91 sometime during December. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer may even launch the much-rumoured Galaxy S10 Lite this month in India.