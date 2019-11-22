Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A51 to launch next month in India

Samsung is rumoured to launch not one or two but three smartphones next month in India. A new report suggests that the South Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy A51 in India.

While we were expecting the launch of Galaxy A51 sometime soon in India, it is surprising to see Samsung launch a Lite variant of the Galaxy S10 months before the Galaxy S11’s rumoured launch.

A new report by 91Mobiles reveals that the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A51 will launch in December. The report does not reveal the exact launch date of any of the three smartphones.

Galaxy S10 Lite

The Galaxy S10 Lite was spotted first on the US FCC website by XDA Developers. The handset listed carries an SM-G770F model number and reveals some connectivity details. The listing also confirms that Galaxy S10’s display measures 170mm diagonally, which is roughly 6.69-inch. Other details revealed include a 45W fast-charging support, microSD card support.

The Lite flagship smartphone is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 855 processor like the Galaxy S10 (Review). There would reportedly be triple-cameras on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly have a 32MP front camera.

Other rumoured specifications of the Galaxy S10 Lite include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 8GB RAM with up to 256GB internal memory, 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Galaxy A51

Recently, a popular tipster uploaded 5K renders and also revealed some specifications of the Galaxy A51. The upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone, which was expected to launch early next year, will reportedly launch in December in India.

Galaxy A51 will have a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display. The Super AMOLED display size is said to be 6.5-inches. A Geekbench listing revealed that the Galaxy A51 with the model number SM-A515F would get powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.74GHz.

Reports also reveal that the Galaxy A51 will have an L-shaped quad-camera setup with a 32MP primary camera. The other two cameras are said to have a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite