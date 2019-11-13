App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A51 5K renders reveal a punch-hole display, L-shaped quad-camera setup

Galaxy A51 will have a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is rumoured to launch its Galaxy A-series 2020 early next year. Amongst the next-generation Galaxy A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A51 is the most-leaked smartphone so far.

The latest report has released some press renders that reveal the Galaxy A51’s design and some specifications.

Popular tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with the website Pricebaba, has shared 5K renders of the  Samsung Galaxy A51. The renders, along with the 360-degree video, reveal the design and specifications of the Galaxy A51.

On the front, the Galaxy A51 will have a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display. The earpiece is located on the top edge above the punch-hole.

Close

At the bottom edge, there’s the 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and speaker grille. The power and volume buttons are located on the right corner, making room for the SIM-tray on the left edge.

related news

The rear panel houses a quad-camera setup, as previously reported. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, so we can expect the Galaxy A51 to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Past reports claim that Galaxy A51 will have an L-shaped quad-camera setup, which falls in line with OnLeaks’ renders. The Galaxy A51 is said to get a 32MP primary camera with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

When it comes to the display, the Galaxy A51 will reportedly get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone will also come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and will boot on Android 10 based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box, according to the DroidShout report.

The Galaxy A51 with the model number SM-A515F allegedly visited the Geekbench website. The listing revealed it would get powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.74GHz. The same processor is found on the recently-launched Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M30s.

Samsung has reportedly begun the Galaxy A51 production at its Greater Noida facility.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.