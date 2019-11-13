Samsung Galaxy A51 5K renders reveal a punch-hole display, L-shaped quad-camera setup

Samsung is rumoured to launch its Galaxy A-series 2020 early next year. Amongst the next-generation Galaxy A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A51 is the most-leaked smartphone so far.

The latest report has released some press renders that reveal the Galaxy A51’s design and some specifications.

Popular tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with the website Pricebaba, has shared 5K renders of the Samsung Galaxy A51. The renders, along with the 360-degree video, reveal the design and specifications of the Galaxy A51.

On the front, the Galaxy A51 will have a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display. The earpiece is located on the top edge above the punch-hole.

At the bottom edge, there’s the 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and speaker grille. The power and volume buttons are located on the right corner, making room for the SIM-tray on the left edge.

The rear panel houses a quad-camera setup, as previously reported. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, so we can expect the Galaxy A51 to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Past reports claim that Galaxy A51 will have an L-shaped quad-camera setup, which falls in line with OnLeaks’ renders. The Galaxy A51 is said to get a 32MP primary camera with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

When it comes to the display, the Galaxy A51 will reportedly get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone will also come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and will boot on Android 10 based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box, according to the DroidShout report.

The Galaxy A51 with the model number SM-A515F allegedly visited the Geekbench website. The listing revealed it would get powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.74GHz. The same processor is found on the recently-launched Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M30s.