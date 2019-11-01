Samsung has begun the production of Galaxy A51 in India: Report

Samsung is rumoured to be working on the Galaxy A51. The company is expected to launch the A-series smartphone sometime next year. A new report suggests that Samsung has already begun the production of Galaxy A51 in India.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Galaxy A51 is under production in Samsung’s Greater Noida facility. The report does not mention any specifications of the Galaxy A51.

A recent Geekbench listing reveals the alleged specifications of Samsung Galaxy A51. The smartphone with the model number A515F will get powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.74GHz. The same processor is found on the recently-launched Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M30s. The SoC managed to get a single-core score of 323 and a multi-core score of 1185.

The listing suggests that Galaxy A51 will be available in a 4GB RAM variant. Samsung is likely to launch more storage variants as well. The listing also reveals that Galaxy A51 will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy A51 would feature a quad-camera setup. It would sport a 32MP primary sensor with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Other specifications of the Galaxy A51 are currently unknown.