you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung has begun the production of Galaxy A51 in India: Report

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A51 next year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is rumoured to be working on the Galaxy A51. The company is expected to launch the A-series smartphone sometime next year. A new report suggests that Samsung has already begun the production of Galaxy A51 in India.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Galaxy A51 is under production in Samsung’s Greater Noida facility. The report does not mention any specifications of the Galaxy A51.


A recent Geekbench listing reveals the alleged specifications of Samsung Galaxy A51. The smartphone with the model number A515F will get powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.74GHz. The same processor is found on the recently-launched Galaxy A50s and Galaxy M30s. The SoC managed to get a single-core score of 323 and a multi-core score of 1185. 

The listing suggests that Galaxy A51 will be available in a 4GB RAM variant. Samsung is likely to launch more storage variants as well. The listing also reveals that Galaxy A51 will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. 

Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy A51 would feature a quad-camera setup. It would sport a 32MP primary sensor with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Other specifications of the Galaxy A51 are currently unknown.

Launch details are currently unknown but we expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy A51 next year. Samsung recently updated the Galaxy A-series with the Galaxy A50s launch in India. The Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9610 SoC, triple-cameras and a 4,000 mAh battery.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

