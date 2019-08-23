Samsung unveils Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s with improved cameras and other upgrades

Samsung has updated two of its Galaxy A-series smartphones. The South Korean tech giant has unveiled the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s. The improvements may seem like a refresh over the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30, but they feature new cameras and some other upgrades.

Galaxy A50s

The Galaxy A50s gets the same 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display (1080*2340 resolution) found on its predecessor. The Galaxy A50s has an in-display fingerprint scanner,

It has an Octa-core processor under the hood, which Samsung has not specified the exact model. The currently available Galaxy A50 is powered by an Exynos 9610 SoC.

The processor on the Galaxy A50s is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory. Storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD. It has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging and comes along with a 15W charger.

Optics is where the Galaxy A50s gets a significant upgrade. It continues to have a triple camera module like the Galaxy A50, but the primary sensor is now upgraded from 25MP(f/1.7) to 48MP (f/2.0). The other two 8MP ultra-wide sensors and 5MP depth remain the same.

The front camera has also been upgraded from 25MP to 32MP for crisp selfies.

The Galaxy A50s would be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green and Prism Crush Violet colours.

Galaxy A30s

The Galaxy A30s sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display which has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Under the hood, there is an unspecified Octa-core processor, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB /128GB internal memory. It gets a 4,000 mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support.

Optics include a 25MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and the third sensor is an 8MP with an aperture of f/2.2. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor.

The Galaxy A30s would be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green and Prism Crush Violet colour options.