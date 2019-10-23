Geekbench listing of Samsung Galaxy A51 reveal specifications before launch

Samsung is reportedly working on the next iteration of Galaxy A-series smartphones. A new report reveals the specifications of Galaxy A51 which was allegedly spotted on Geekbench.

A Samsung smartphone with the model number A515F has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the smartphone is the upcoming Galaxy A51 expected to launch sometime next year.

As per the listing, Galaxy A51 would feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.74GHz. The same processor is found on the recently-launched Galaxy A5os and Galaxy M30s. The SoC managed to get a single-core score of 323 and a multi-core score of 1185.

The Geekbench listing also unveiled that there will be 4GB RAM paired with the SoC. Samsung could offer more RAM options with the Galaxy A51. Galaxy A51 would also run on Android 10, as per the listing.

Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy A51 would feature a quad-camera setup.

It would sport a 32MP primary sensor with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Other specifications of the Galaxy A51 are currently unknown.