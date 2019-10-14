Samsung Galaxy A91 with Snapdragon 855, 45W fast-charging could launch at the end of 2019

Although Galaxy A91 would boot with Android 10 out-of-the-box, the India-spec model will have Android 9.
A couple of months ago, Samsung accidentally leaked some details of the Galaxy A91. Fresh details of the upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone have surfaced before its official release in the next few months.
According to a SamMobile report, the Galaxy A91 will come with the model number SM-A915F.
Samsung Galaxy A91 would feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U display. It is likely that the Galaxy A91 would feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the Galaxy A91 would get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The smartphone would have a memory card slot for additional 512GB storage, as per rumours.
As far as optics are concerned, Galaxy A91 would have a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. It was previously reported that Galaxy A91 will have a quad-camera setup with Samsung’s 108MP camera sensor that was recently unveiled.
The other two sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.
For selfies, the Galaxy A91 will have a 32MP f/2.2 sensor, according to the report.
Like a previous report, the Galaxy A91 is also expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with confirmed support for 45W fast charging. It is currently unknown if Samsung would pack in a 45W charger or if the customers will have to buy it separately.
Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n//ac, etc. Galaxy A91 will not have 5G-support like the Galaxy A90. The report mentions that although Galaxy A91 would boot with Android 10 out-of-the-box, the India-spec model will have Android 9.Pricing and availability details are currently unknown. Some reports suggest that Samsung could launch the Galaxy A91 at the end of 2019.
