Samsung sold more Z Fold and Flip smartphones than total foldables in 2020

The new foldable devices won unanimous praise from critics and fans alike

Samsung has revealed that the opening month sales of their new flagship foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 - was more than they managed to earn selling foldable devices in the entirety of 2020.

Both devices were a hit with customers and critics, right out of the gate. The phones improved and iterated upon their predecessors, giving customers a fresh new design and updated hardware.

What makes this interesting is that these phones aren't exactly cheap, with prices in excess of Rs 1,00,000 for the Fold 3 but that didn't stop buyers. A combination of a fresh design and some power features like support for the S-Pen, proved to be a winning combination.

As we noted in our review, the Fold 3 is a "big step-up n the foldable smartphone space. It is only the third-generation foldable phone and we have seen multiple improvements."

Our Flip 3 review stated that the biggest highlight of the device was the unique form-factor, which merged what we liked about flip and clam-shell phones back in the day, with updated hardware and a foldable screen.

Samsung has got itself a winning formula here. The prices while expensive compared to other flagship phones were cheaper than the last generation foldables, with the Galaxy Flip 3 starting at a price of Rs 84,999 in India.

For now, this means that Samsung has little competition in the foldables market and an early movers advantage that can help them maintain the lead for a long time.