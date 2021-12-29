Best Smartphones of 2021 | iPhone 13 Pro Max, Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7 Legend, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fairphone 4

Earlier this year, we went through multiple lists, giving you the best flagship smartphones as well as the best smartphones across every brand in India. However, as 2021 draws to a close, there’s no better time than the present to list the best smartphones of the year. For today’s list of the top smartphones of 2021, we’ve decided to go with the very best in their respective category. It is worth noting that our list doesn’t include devices only revealed in a singular country with limited availability.

Best Affordable 5G Smartphone 2021 | Realme 8s 5G | 2021 saw the rise of affordable 5G phones from several brands, but only one stood out over the competition. The Realme 8s 5G is designed to deliver on all fronts with a 5G MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate screen, a massive battery, and fast-charging support. While phones like the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, and Moto G51 are all excellent alternatives, none of them offer a more complete package than the Realme 8s 5G.

Best Smartphone Camera 2021 | iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max | While there were several Android competitors deserving of the title of the smartphone with the best cameras in 2021, none of them are able to keep pace with the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max. While Apple may not have the level of hardware used in other Android flagships, it more than makes up for it on the software side, resulting in a device that can put out excellent camera performance. There are a few honourable mentions worth noting that can definitely push the iPhone 13 Pro models to their limits; some of them include the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro+, and Huawei P50 Pro. It is worth noting that if you are looking for a truly ‘Pro’ smartphone camera, then the Sony Xperia Pro-I is worth considering. However, the Xperia Pro-I is targeted more towards camera enthusiasts rather than the average smartphone user, making the iPhone 13 Pro series the obvious choice.