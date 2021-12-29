MARKET NEWS

Best Smartphones of 2021 | iPhone 13 Pro Max, Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7 Legend, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fairphone 4

From Best Overall smartphone to the Best Flagship Killer, here are the showstoppers of 2021!

Carlsen Martin
December 29, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
Earlier this year, we went through multiple lists, giving you the best flagship smartphones as well as the best smartphones across every brand in India. However, as 2021 draws to a close, there’s no better time than the present to list the best smartphones of the year. For today’s list of the top smartphones of 2021, we’ve decided to go with the very best in their respective category. It is worth noting that our list doesn’t include devices only revealed in a singular country with limited availability.
Best Overall Smartphone | iPhone 13 Pro Max | The iPhone 13 Pro Max is our pick for the best overall smartphone for 2021. Apple’s most premium device had quite the competition in 2021, coming up against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. And while a lot of these Android flagships are capable of trading blows in every category against Apple’s best, none of them offer a flagship experience like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which downright offers the best of all worlds. From cameras and performance to software and battery life, no phone in 2021 can outclass Apple’s best. It is worth noting that the iPhone 13 Pro (Review) and Pro Max have pretty much the same specifications, although the former has a smaller battery and screen.
Best Flagship Killer | iQOO 7 Legend | There’s no doubt that flagship smartphones are pretty expensive, costing you upwards of Rs 60,000 or $800, which is where the flagship killers offer so much better ROI. However, 2021 didn’t saw the launch of too many flagship killers, but from the few that were unveiled globally, the iQOO 7 Legend was our pick of the lot. Unlike the Mi 11X Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro, the iQOO 7 Legend offers a no-nonsense approach to the segment, offering a flagship chipset, a well-rounded triple-camera setup without the gimmicky depth or macro units, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, and super-fast charging support. And on top of all that, the iQOO 7 Legend also has a unique design with that BMW finish.
Best Mid-range Smartphone | Motorola Edge 20 | With competition from the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, iQOO 7, and Xiaomi Mi 11X, it wasn’t easy to find a clear-cut winner. But one phone did stand out to offer the best of all worlds and that one phone was the Motorola Edge 20. Unlike most other devices on this list, Motorola didn’t put all its focus on performance with the Edge 20. Instead, it opted for a reliable mid-range chip, excellent software, a super-smooth and vibrant display, and the best camera setup in the segment. And Motorola managed all of this while maintaining a pretty reasonable price.
Best Affordable 5G Smartphone | Realme 8s 5G | 2021 saw the rise of affordable 5G phones from several brands, but only one stood out over the competition. The Realme 8s 5G is designed to deliver on all fronts with a 5G MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh rate screen, a massive battery, and fast-charging support. While phones like the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, and Moto G51 are all excellent alternatives, none of them offer a more complete package than the Realme 8s 5G.
Best affordable 4G Smartphone | Redmi 10 Prime | This year, 4G smartphones were mostly limited to the affordable and lower mid-range segments. However, the one affordable 4G phone that stood out in 2021 was the 4G version of the Realme 8. The handset features a reliable chipset and camera setup, a 90Hz FHD+ display, and a massive battery with fast-charging support. So long as affordable smartphones go, the Redmi 10 Prime is as good as it gets, but other phones like the Infinix Hot 11s, Realme Narzo 50A and Moto G31 are pretty good alternatives.
Best Smartphone Camera | iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max | While there were several Android competitors deserving of the title of smartphone with the best cameras in 2021, none of them are able to keep pace with the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max. While Apple may not have the level of hardware used in other Android flagships, it more than makes up for it on the software side, resulting in a device that can put out excellent camera performance. There are a few honourable mentions worth noting that can definitely push the iPhone 13 Pro models to their limits; some of them include the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro+, and Huawei P50 Pro. It is worth noting that if you are looking for a truly ‘Pro’ smartphone camera, then the Sony Xperia Pro-I is worth considering. However, the Xperia Pro-I is targeted more towards camera enthusiasts rather than the average smartphone user, making the iPhone 13 Pro series was the obvious choice.
Best Gaming | Asus ROG Phone 5 | While we did see the arrival of multiple gaming smartphones in 2021, only one of them wasn’t plagued by limited availability. However, availability isn’t the only reason for the ROG Phone 5’s place on this list. The ROG Phone 5 has all the makings of an exceptional gaming phone with its superb performance, super-smooth display, and gaming features. But beyond gaming, the ROG Phone 5 is just a good reliable handset that offers good cameras as well as clean and seamless software.
Best Compact Smartphone | iPhone 13 mini | The iPhone 12 mini was an excellent smartphone that could do just about anything the vanilla iPhone 12 model could do. But it did fall short in the battery department. However, this drawback has been corrected on the iPhone 13 mini. Apart from the all-day battery life, the iPhone 13 mini also brings all the benefits of the iPhone 13 in a smaller package. These benefits include a vibrant OLED display, improved cameras, the top-end A15 Bionic chip, and excellent software. If you are an Android user, there were two compact devices that stood out in 2021, the Asus Zenfone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.
Most Sustainable & Repairable Smartphone | Fairphone 4 | The Fairphone 4 is the fourth and first 5G iteration of the device from Dutch company Fairphone. The Fairphone 4 uses ethically sourced cobalt and lithium. The phone was also manufactured in “improved working conditions”. The Fairphone is the only one of its kind to guarantee the highest standards of ethics in the smartphone industry. Where other manufacturers are content on introducing minor initiatives like throwing away the box to reduce their carbon footprint, the Fairphone 4 takes things to the next level. You can also purchase parts separately for the device and easily repair or replace broken parts which also makes the Fairphone 4 the most repairable smartphone of the year. The device also features a 9.2 out of 10 repairability score on the French Repairability Index. And despite those replaceable parts, the phone also features splash resistance and a five year warranty and software support.
Most Improved Smartphone | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Samsung’s two foldable smartphones saw a lot of improvements in 2021. And while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has come a long way since its inception, the biggest improvements came to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. While the Z Flip 3 saw minimal modifications over its predecessor, the improvements were tailored towards addressing the weakness of past model, making the flipping smartphone a viable option in 2021. There’s no doubt that the Z Flip 3 could use upgrades in the camera and battery departments, but Samsung has dispelled all myths about a flipping smartphone’s utility. Additionally, the improvements to the Flip 3 didn’t come at any extra cost, in fact, the phone got a price cut over previous generations.
Tags: #Apple #Asus #iQOO #Motorola #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi #year-ender 2021
first published: Dec 29, 2021 07:31 pm

