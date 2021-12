Best Smartphones of 2021 | iPhone 13 Pro Max, Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7 Legend, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fairphone 4

Earlier this year, we went through multiple lists, giving you the best flagship smartphones as well as the best smartphones across every brand in India. However, as 2021 draws to a close, there’s no better time than the present to list the best smartphones of the year. For today’s list of the top smartphones of 2021, we’ve decided to go with the very best in their respective category. It is worth noting that our list doesn’t include devices only revealed in a singular country with limited availability.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is our pick for the best overall smartphone for 2021. Apple’s most premium device had quite the competition in 2021, coming up against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vivo X70 Pro+ , and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra . And while a lot of these Android flagships are capable of trading blows in every category against Apple’s best, none of them offer a flagship experience like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which downright offers the best of all worlds. From cameras and performance to software and battery life, no phone in 2021 can outclass Apple’s best. It is worth noting that the iPhone 13 Pro ( Review ) and Pro Max have pretty much the same specifications, although the former has a smaller battery and screen.

There’s no doubt that flagship smartphones are pretty expensive, costing you upwards of Rs 60,000 or $800, which is where the flagship killers offer so much better ROI. However, 2021 didn’t see the launch of too many flagship killers, but from the few that were unveiled globally, the iQOO 7 Legend was our pick of the lot. Unlike the Mi 11X Pro and Realme GT 5G , the iQOO 7 Legend offers a no-nonsense approach to the segment, offering a flagship chipset, a well-rounded triple-camera setup without the gimmicky depth or macro units, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, and super-fast charging support. And on top of all that, the iQOO 7 Legend also has a unique design with that BMW finish.

With competition from the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, iQOO 7, and Xiaomi Mi 11X , it wasn’t easy to find a clear-cut winner. But one phone did stand out to offer the best of all worlds and that one phone was the Motorola Edge 20. Unlike most other devices on this list, Motorola didn’t put all its focus on performance with the Edge 20. Instead, it opted for a reliable mid-range chip, excellent software, a super-smooth and vibrant display, and the best camera setup in the segment. And Motorola managed all of this while maintaining a pretty reasonable price.

Best Affordable 5G Smartphone 2021 | Realme 8s 5G | 2021 saw the rise of affordable 5G phones from several brands, but only one stood out over the competition. The Realme 8s 5G is designed to deliver on all fronts with a 5G MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate screen, a massive battery, and fast-charging support. While phones like the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, and Moto G51 are all excellent alternatives, none of them offer a more complete package than the Realme 8s 5G.

This year, 4G smartphones were mostly limited to the affordable and lower mid-range segments. However, the one affordable 4G phone that stood out in 2021 was the 4G version of the Realme 8. The handset features a reliable chipset and camera setup, a 90Hz FHD+ display, and a massive battery with fast-charging support. So long as affordable smartphones go, the Redmi 10 Prime is as good as it gets, but other phones like the Infinix Hot 11s, Realme Narzo 50A, and Moto G31 are pretty good alternatives.

Best Smartphone Camera 2021 | iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max | While there were several Android competitors deserving of the title of the smartphone with the best cameras in 2021, none of them are able to keep pace with the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max. While Apple may not have the level of hardware used in other Android flagships, it more than makes up for it on the software side, resulting in a device that can put out excellent camera performance. There are a few honourable mentions worth noting that can definitely push the iPhone 13 Pro models to their limits; some of them include the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra, Vivo X70 Pro+, and Huawei P50 Pro. It is worth noting that if you are looking for a truly ‘Pro’ smartphone camera, then the Sony Xperia Pro-I is worth considering. However, the Xperia Pro-I is targeted more towards camera enthusiasts rather than the average smartphone user, making the iPhone 13 Pro series the obvious choice.